Soccer

Saleng’s hat-trick seals vital league win for Pirates over Swallows

03 March 2023 - 21:49
Orlando Pirates attacker Monnapule Saleng celebrates one of his three goals during the DStv Premiership match against Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium, Johannesburg on 03 March 2023.
Orlando Pirates attacker Monnapule Saleng celebrates one of his three goals during the DStv Premiership match against Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium, Johannesburg on 03 March 2023.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

In-form Monnapule Saleng scored a hat-trick to give Orlando Pirates a convincing 4-1 DStv Premiership win over struggling Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday night. 

Saleng, who has strengthened his argument to be counted among the nominees for the coveted Footballer of the Season, also provided an assist for this important victory. 

With these maximum points, the Buccaneers remain in third spot with 32 points from 22 matches but have narrowed the gap on second-placed SuperSport United to two points. 

This is a much-needed result for Pirates coach José Riveiro, who was back on the bench after serving his suspension, after the narrow loss to Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby last weekend. 

While Pirates are on the up and remain in contention for a second spot finish that comes with Champions League qualification, it is desperate times for Swallows and their coach Ernst Middendorp. 

Swallows are sitting dangerously third from the bottom with 24 points from 22 matches and pressure is increasing on them as they may be overtaken by Maritzburg United and Marumo Gallants below them. 

Pirates took the lead six minutes into the game when Saleng found the back of the net with an audacious back-heel kick to beat Swallows' goalkeeper after he received the ball from the left flank from Kabelo Dlamini. 

Barely two minutes after halftime, Pirates increased their lead and Saleng turned provider as he evaded a few Swallows defenders before laying the ball in the path of Terrence Dzvukamanja who did the rest. 

Saleng registered his brace on the hour mark when he did just enough to connect with a ball by Dlamini under pressure from a few Swallows defenders in the box. 

Swallows pulled one back in the 76th minute from the effort of substitute attacker Mthokosizi Shwabule, who was unmarked in the box, after he received the ball from Tlakusani Mthethwa. 

Saleng hammered the final nail in Swallows’ coffin with a cool finish during referee’s optional time for a deserved hat-trick. 

READ MORE

