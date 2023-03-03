I won’t speak negatively about my players: Mokwena on Sundowns’ errant Jali and Mbule

Mokwena was prepared to talk about their treble ambitions as they are l involved in the Nedbank Cup and Champions League and are overwhelming favourites to win the DStv Premiership.
“That is why we have the squad we have, that’s why we have the quality we have, to be able to rotate and be able to have a chance. Everyone has done very well so far and I am happy with the spirit in the group.
“I am happy with the quality of the training sessions and the work we are putting in behind the scenes. It augers well for us.
“We are in the last three competitions, which is good, and we work very hard to try and win every game and every competition we are competing in.
“I am satisfied with the commitment of the players, work ethic from everybody and the quality and intensity of our work.”
Image: Charle Lombard/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has chosen not to comment on allegations that two of his big name stars, Andile Jali and Sipho Mbule, recently arrived for training under the influence of alcohol.
Sundowns overcame the reported ill-discipline by the two players to secure a place in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Marumo Gallants at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Thursday.
After the win over Gallants, where striker Peter Shalulile scored a hat-trick, Mokwena said he will never speak negatively about his players.
“I have said you look for negatives from me. I don’t have that about my players. I will never speak negatively about my players, never ever. I have no comment on that,” was his response when asked about alleged incidents of ill-discipline at Chloorkop over the past few weeks.
Speaking on the hat-trick star of the night Peter Shalulile, Mokwena said he was happy he is back to scoring form.
“Peter has been scoring lately. He scored in Cairo and I am proud of the effort of the rest of the players. Everyone is committed and they are giving their best to the football club.”
The match was played in front of a vibrant crowd and Mokwena said the province deserve to have a professional after the demise of Bloemfontein Celtic.
“It was good to see the Siwelele fans. It is nice to see that they still have their jerseys and it looked very good from the outside. It is a province that deserves to have a football club.
“This is a province that loves football. You see how passionate and vibrant they are to support football. This is a positive, so let’s support the positives. I am also happy we gave a derby to a youngster, Thando Buthelezi.”
