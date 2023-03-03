Soccer

I won’t speak negatively about my players: Mokwena on Sundowns’ errant Jali and Mbule

03 March 2023 - 09:00
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile celebrates one of his three goals with teammate Bongani Zungu during their Nedbank Cup last 16 match against Marumo Gallants at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on March 2 2023.
Image: Charle Lombard/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has chosen not to comment on allegations that two of his big name stars, Andile Jali and Sipho Mbule, recently arrived for training under the influence of alcohol.  

Sundowns overcame the reported ill-discipline by the two players to secure a place in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Marumo Gallants at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Thursday. 

After the win over Gallants, where striker Peter Shalulile scored a hat-trick, Mokwena said he will never speak negatively about his players. 

“I have said you look for negatives from me. I don’t have that about my players. I will never speak negatively about my players, never ever.  I have no comment on that,” was his response when asked about alleged incidents of ill-discipline at Chloorkop over the past few weeks. 

Crisis at Sundowns? Mbule and Jali allegedly arrive drunk at training

Mamelodi Sundowns have been rocked by incidents of three players, including stars Andile Jali and Sipho Mbule, allegedly arriving for training at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mokwena was prepared to talk about their treble ambitions as they are l involved in the Nedbank Cup and Champions League and are overwhelming favourites to win the DStv Premiership. 

“That is why we have the squad we have, that’s why we have the quality we have, to be able to rotate and be able to have a chance. Everyone has done very well so far and I am happy with the spirit in the group. 

“I am happy with the quality of the training sessions and the work we are putting in behind the scenes. It augers well for us.  

“We are in the last three competitions, which is good, and we work very hard to try and win every game and every competition we are competing in. 

“I am satisfied with the commitment of the players, work ethic from everybody and the quality and intensity of our work.” 

Shalulile scores hat-trick as Sundowns crush Gallants in Nedbank Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns rose above the reported scandals of players’ disciplinary issues in their camp to book their place in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Speaking on the hat-trick star of the night Peter Shalulile, Mokwena said he was happy he is back to scoring form. 

“Peter has been scoring lately. He scored in Cairo and I am proud of the effort of the rest of the players. Everyone is committed and they are giving their best to the football club.” 

The match was played in front of a vibrant crowd and Mokwena said the province deserve to have a professional after the demise of Bloemfontein Celtic. 

“It was good to see the Siwelele fans. It is nice to see that they still have their jerseys and it looked very good from the outside. It is a province that deserves to have a football club. 

“This is a province that loves football. You see how passionate and vibrant they are to support football. This is a positive, so let’s support the positives. I am also happy we gave a derby to a youngster, Thando Buthelezi.” 

‘Like a mechanic with an oil stain’: Sundowns coach Mokwena on Mvala’s bloody situation

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says Mothobi Mvala’s head injuries are not a cause for concern.
Sport
1 day ago

I'm sure whoever wins Footballer of the Season will be from Sundowns: Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is confident Premier Soccer League (PSL) Footballer of the Season will again be won by one of his players.
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns have not received offers for Cassius Mailula: Rulani Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns have not received any offers for exciting attacker Cassius Mailula, says Rulani Mokwena.
Sport
2 days ago
