Rulani Mokwena not surprised Sundowns players dominate Bafana squad

10 March 2023 - 11:27
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is not surprised that his players dominate the preliminary Bafana Bafana squad. File image
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is not surprised that his players dominate the preliminary Bafana Bafana squad. File image
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is not surprised that the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad is dominated by his players and believes there could have been more. 

Bafana coach Hugo Broos included 10 Sundowns players in his 35-man preliminary squad to face Liberia in the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers this month. 

Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, Teboho Mokoena, Sphelele Mkhulise, Themba Zwane and Cassius Mailula made the cut. 

“Congratulations and fully deserved. Am I surprised? No, because I think national team call-ups have to be merited,” said Mokwena as Sundowns prepared to take on Al Ahly in a Champions League group stages clash at Loftus on Saturday. 

“Like anything in football, meritocracy probably becomes the most important principle. It could have been 11, in my opinion, but my opinion doesn’t count because I have very little say in how the national team is composed or any say at all. 

“Mine is just to congratulate the players and wish the national team all the best because they are playing difficult fixtures. We have seen Germany, Spain do it and succeed and I don’t see any problem with the national team calling up nine players [from] Mamelodi Sundowns. 

“Especially if the performance is merited and it is for the benefit of the country.” 

Mokoena declined to take personal glory, saying it is a collective effort of the people who work with the players behind the scenes. 

“The biggest thing is emotional detachment. I have learnt over the past few months that I am emotionally detached. I understand what is at stake and I understand a lot of what is required. 

“I try not to have emotions with regards to how I perceive and look at things, maybe I haven’t looked at the call-ups in that light. It is always the reflection of the hard work of the group, the hard work of everyone involved in the club. 

“It means we are recruiting the right players, that recruitment goes into the scouting network, the financial department, the office of the sporting director and we are working hard to make sure we are surrounded by the right players. 

“It is also a reflection of the work put in on the pitch and many other people, not just myself, the coaches, analysts, conditioning department. 

“It is always a collective effort, that’s why I try to have this demanding task of trying to stay emotionally sober. I am sure this makes the club very happy and the supporters are extremely proud of the players.” 

