“We attended an SA20 cricket match together at Wanderers [about a month ago]. At the game he said he was feeling ill and asked to go home.
“We stayed in the same block of flats. The next morning after coming back from cricket he was taken back to hospital.
“I thought it would be two or three days but he stayed there until I heard yesterday that he passed away.”
Miladinovic arrived in South Africa in the 1990s.
Orlando Pirates super fan Dejan Miladinovic dies
Image: Thulani Mbele
Famous Orlando Pirates supporter Dejan Miladinovic has died.
Miladinovic, originally from Serbia, was among South Africa's group of super fans who are often prominently seen at club and Bafana Bafana matches.
He apparently died in Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Wednesday having been admitted there about a month ago.
His death was confirmed to TimesLIVE by Kaizer Chiefs super fan and close friend Masilo Machaka on Thursday morning.
“It happened yesterday [on Wednesday] at about 2.15pm,” Machaka said. “I was with him yesterday at Bara hospital and I could see he was struggling to breathe.
