Soccer

‘I'm very sad with the way things are’: Siphiwe Tshabalala on the state of Kaizer Chiefs

24 March 2023 - 10:42
Whenever there is change there will always be challenges, says former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala. File photo.
Whenever there is change there will always be challenges, says former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala. File photo.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Siphiwe Tshabalala has expressed sadness at the continuing struggles of his beloved Kaizer Chiefs, who have not laid their hands on any major silverware in about eight years. 

Tshabalala, who was still part of the team during some of those years when Amakhosi failed to win a trophy, said he understands the challenges because the team is going through a transition. 

Tshabalala, who won two league championships (2012-13 and 2014—15), a Telkom Knockout and a MTN8 trophy at Naturena, said coach Arthur Zwane must be given a chance to revive the club. 

“I am very sad with the way things are, but equally understanding that transition is difficult,” said the 38-year-old former Bafana Bafana star — while also insisting he has not yet retired from football. 

“Whenever there is change, there will always be challenges. We have a new coach, who has been given an opportunity to coach the club. It is his first season and there is a lot of expectation. There are new players that came in as well and they haven't been consistent.

“For the first time in the season, they have won four consecutive games and that is good.” 

Tshabalala added that many supporters this season have been on Chiefs' case, but there is no difference between Amakhosi and Pirates on the DStv Premiership standings. 

“When you look at it, the majority are saying that they are having a horrible season — but when you look at the log standings, Chiefs are in the top four, having played the same [number of] games and having the same number of points as Orlando Pirates. 

“But more focus is on Chiefs and I think it is because they know what the team can bring, hence the pressure and the expectation.

“Chiefs still have a chance and it is not yet over. They are in the quarterfinal of the Nedbank Cup. I think it is not the worst season — but it can still be better.” 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'I will repeat again: no' – Broos on Mailula's readiness for Europe

Though Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is impressed with what he's seen this week of Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula, he insisted on ...
Sport
4 hours ago

‘They can be millionaires’: Mosimane urges South African players and coaches to try their luck abroad

Pitso Mosimane has challenged South African footballers and coaches to get out of their comfort zones to go and challenge themselves on different ...
Sport
20 hours ago

‘You can’t run or hide,’ Samkelo Zwane on pressure at Chiefs

The past few months have been a blast for emerging Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Samkelo Zwane.
Sport
1 day ago

United coach Davids expects fine after saying ref may be a Kaizer Chiefs fan

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids admits he will probably face a fine after suggesting that referee Xola Sitela might be a Kaizer Chiefs fan after ...
Sport
3 days ago

Zwane happy with forwards as Kaizer Chiefs steadily approach second place

While Chiefs made life hard for themselves spurning a two-goal lead, they also bagged three goals and continued to edge towards second place in the ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘They can be millionaires’: Mosimane urges South African players and coaches to ... Soccer
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Safa’s abysmal treatment of Bafana has reached new lows Sport
  3. 'I know you can win it' — Pitso Mosimane invites Gavin Hunt to lunch to plan ... Soccer
  4. Proteas legend Dane van Niekerk has a right to her anger Sport
  5. Bavuma hails Proteas’ ‘watershed moment’ as new approach bears fruit Cricket

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected