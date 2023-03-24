Siphiwe Tshabalala has expressed sadness at the continuing struggles of his beloved Kaizer Chiefs, who have not laid their hands on any major silverware in about eight years.
Tshabalala, who was still part of the team during some of those years when Amakhosi failed to win a trophy, said he understands the challenges because the team is going through a transition.
Tshabalala, who won two league championships (2012-13 and 2014—15), a Telkom Knockout and a MTN8 trophy at Naturena, said coach Arthur Zwane must be given a chance to revive the club.
“I am very sad with the way things are, but equally understanding that transition is difficult,” said the 38-year-old former Bafana Bafana star — while also insisting he has not yet retired from football.
‘I'm very sad with the way things are’: Siphiwe Tshabalala on the state of Kaizer Chiefs
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
“Whenever there is change, there will always be challenges. We have a new coach, who has been given an opportunity to coach the club. It is his first season and there is a lot of expectation. There are new players that came in as well and they haven't been consistent.
“For the first time in the season, they have won four consecutive games and that is good.”
Tshabalala added that many supporters this season have been on Chiefs' case, but there is no difference between Amakhosi and Pirates on the DStv Premiership standings.
“When you look at it, the majority are saying that they are having a horrible season — but when you look at the log standings, Chiefs are in the top four, having played the same [number of] games and having the same number of points as Orlando Pirates.
“But more focus is on Chiefs and I think it is because they know what the team can bring, hence the pressure and the expectation.
“Chiefs still have a chance and it is not yet over. They are in the quarterfinal of the Nedbank Cup. I think it is not the worst season — but it can still be better.”
