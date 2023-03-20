Dolly statistically has the most assists for Chiefs in 2022-23.
Du Preez, signed from Stellenbosch FC at the start of the season and who battled with performances and too many missed chances in the first half of the campaign as he adjusted to life at Chiefs, has improved dramatically. He provided the assist for Dolly's opener and earned the penalty for Maart's winner against United.
Saile scored his second goal for his new club since signing from Nchanga Rangers in Zambia in January and continues to impress with the punch he's added up-front.
“We’ve always believed in ‘Ash’ — top player, top striker, very explosive and a team player too. Unfortunately for him his progress was hampered by injuries," Zwane said.
“Whenever he came back, when we thought he had regained his form, some niggling injuries would take him out for some time. But I’m happy now he’s doing well for himself and managed to play 90 minutes.
“The turning point for Ash was actually on the very same field where he managed to play 120 minutes [in Chiefs' 2-0 extra-time Nedbank Cup win against United on February 10, where Du Preez scored].
“I told myself [then] that as long as we are able to keep him on the field for 90 minutes anything can happen in our favour.”
“Christian has done well and I’m happy for him. The players are also helping him settle quickly, they’ve embraced him.”
Chiefs return from the Fifa break hosting Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium on April 1.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Zwane happy with forwards as Kaizer Chiefs steadily approach second place
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
While Chiefs made life hard for themselves spurning a two-goal lead, they also bagged three goals and continued to edge towards second place in the DStv Premiership with Saturday's hardfought 3-2 win against Maritzburg United.
Again it was not a perfect performance from Amakhosi at Harry Gwala Stadium. Early goals from Keagan Dolly (fifth minute) and Christian Saile (10th) were cancelled before the break by Rafiq De Goede (20th) and Amadou Soukouna (41st). The matter was settled by Yusuf Maart's 76th-minute penalty.
But Chiefs continued to show signs of consistency in results in the crucial final third of the season going to a a sixth win from eight league and cup matches; and fourth from six, and third in succession, in the league.
Second-placed SuperSport United's 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium left Bucs and Amakhosi (37 points each) breathing down Matsatsatsantsa's (39) necks in the race for second place.
Highlights from the DStv Permiership match between Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs at Harry Gwala Stadium.
For a team being rebuilt this campaign, a win at United's fortress Harry Gwala — where the KwaZulu-Natal team have been frustrated that improved performances under Fadlu Davids have not yielded points — would have been another block in the wall Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane is attempting to construct.
The coach put his team's improved form down to taking more of the chances that had gone begging in an erratic opening half of the season.
“I’ve always said that this season the only difference between us and the teams that were doing well was us not taking our chances," Zwane said.
“Tonight we took our chances, we won 3-2.
“Why are our players being judged on creating chances and missing them and all of a sudden they’re not good enough? It’s normal in football.
“Go and look at the stats this season — out of their chances Sundowns took 80%, we took 20% to 30%. And it was the same number created — Sundowns are on 36 we are on 32.
“So had we taken as many as them, and not conceded goals like we shouldn’t have, like we did tonight again [we would have been much closer to them].
“I didn't panic [after United’s fightback] at all because I believe in our players. I believe that as soon as we take control of the game we can create chances and score.
“As long as we still have Christian, Ashley [du Preez], Keagan and Mdu [Shabalala] on the field, we can create goals, be dangerous.”
‘It’s too easy for Sundowns’: Bafana coach Broos in damning assessment of Chiefs and Pirates
Dolly statistically has the most assists for Chiefs in 2022-23.
Du Preez, signed from Stellenbosch FC at the start of the season and who battled with performances and too many missed chances in the first half of the campaign as he adjusted to life at Chiefs, has improved dramatically. He provided the assist for Dolly's opener and earned the penalty for Maart's winner against United.
Saile scored his second goal for his new club since signing from Nchanga Rangers in Zambia in January and continues to impress with the punch he's added up-front.
“We’ve always believed in ‘Ash’ — top player, top striker, very explosive and a team player too. Unfortunately for him his progress was hampered by injuries," Zwane said.
“Whenever he came back, when we thought he had regained his form, some niggling injuries would take him out for some time. But I’m happy now he’s doing well for himself and managed to play 90 minutes.
“The turning point for Ash was actually on the very same field where he managed to play 120 minutes [in Chiefs' 2-0 extra-time Nedbank Cup win against United on February 10, where Du Preez scored].
“I told myself [then] that as long as we are able to keep him on the field for 90 minutes anything can happen in our favour.”
“Christian has done well and I’m happy for him. The players are also helping him settle quickly, they’ve embraced him.”
Chiefs return from the Fifa break hosting Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium on April 1.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Kaizer Chiefs secure hard-fought victory over Maritzburg to remain in race for second place
'I do anything to win a game': Mokwena after Sundowns’ draw against Al-Hilal
‘More than three points’: Riveiro hopes United win sparks Pirates to second
Tapelo Xoki's penalty helps Pirates edge SuperSport in battle for second spot
Bafana keeper Williams seals Sundowns’ qualification for CCL last 8
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos