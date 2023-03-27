Soccer

SA U-23s bow out of Afcon and Paris Olympics on away goals in Congo

27 March 2023 - 20:08 By SPORTS REPORTER
South Africa U-23 coach David Notoane during the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo at Dobsonville Stadium on March 23 2023.
South Africa U-23 coach David Notoane during the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo at Dobsonville Stadium on March 23 2023.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

South Africa's Under-23 team bowed out of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, and also the Paris Olympics, in the final round of qualifying on away goals as they drew 0-0 in their second leg match against Congo in Brazzaville on Monday evening.

The South Africans ultimately paid for being unable to win Thursday's home leg at Dobsonville Stadium, which they drew 1-1. 

The eight-team U-23 Nations Cup in Morocco in June and July serves as the qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics men's football tournament.

The non-qualification is a blow to the future prospects of the next generation of South African footballers and comes as Bafana Bafana face failure to qualify for the senior Nations Cup if they cannot beat Liberia in Monrovia on Tuesday (6pm SA time).

Coach David Notoane's team at Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat had Cape Town Spurs' Lincoln Vyver in goal behind a defence of Siyanda Msani (Richards Bay FC), Wayne Dortley (Spurs), Olwethu Makhanya (Stellenbosch FC) and Keagan Johannes (SuperSport United).

The midfield consisted of Jayden Adams, Antonio Van Wyk (both Stellenbosch) and Kgaugelo Chauke (Exeter City). The front three were Mduduzi Shabalala (Kaizer Chiefs), Boitumelo Radiopane (Spurs) and Thapelo Maseko (SuperSport).

The South Africans' buildup in Brazzaville was marked by alleged incidents of gamesmanship from the hosts.

Notoane's team trained 45 minutes given a venue without lights on Saturday. Their training at the match venue on Sunday was cut short after about 30 minutes when the Congo team arrived and started training on the same field, leading to an altercation that ended the session. 

All of which only reinforced why it was so important for the South African U-23s to win the home leg.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | South Africa U-23s ‘kicked off’ training session in Congo

The gamesmanship surrounding the South Africa Under-23 team playing a decisive U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Congo continued as David ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Notoane unhappy with training venue as U-23s have backs to wall in Congo

South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane was unhappy with some apparent gamesmanship that saw his team shorten their training session in Brazzaville ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa to meet Safa officials in wake of Bafana shocker

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa will meet South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan this week to discuss a variety of issues ...
Sport
1 day ago

South Africa U23 coach Notoane could do with on-form Mailula against Congo-Brazzaville

South Africa under-23 coach David Notoane could do with the services of on-form striker Cassius Mailula for the second leg of their Africa Cup of ...
Sport
3 days ago

South Africa U23 have mountain to climb in Congo after home draw in Afcon qualifier

The South African under-23 side have a mountain to climb in qualifying for the 2023 African Cup of Nations after playing to a 1-1 draw with Congo ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. After 438, now 259! Proteas smash world record T20I run chase Cricket
  2. Broos refuses to take responsibility after Bafana Afcon shocker against Liberia Soccer
  3. 'They’re bitter he doesn’t miss them' — Fans weigh in on claims current Al Ahly ... Soccer
  4. Former Chiefs star Siphiwe Tshabalala says clubs must learn from Sundowns Soccer
  5. Qatar's Al Thani submits new $6bn bid for Manchester United — Sky News​ Soccer

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester / Tom Motsepe laughs hysterically as crowd sings to him while in ...
New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful