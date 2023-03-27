Coach David Notoane's team at Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat had Cape Town Spurs' Lincoln Vyver in goal behind a defence of Siyanda Msani (Richards Bay FC), Wayne Dortley (Spurs), Olwethu Makhanya (Stellenbosch FC) and Keagan Johannes (SuperSport United).
The midfield consisted of Jayden Adams, Antonio Van Wyk (both Stellenbosch) and Kgaugelo Chauke (Exeter City). The front three were Mduduzi Shabalala (Kaizer Chiefs), Boitumelo Radiopane (Spurs) and Thapelo Maseko (SuperSport).
The South Africans' buildup in Brazzaville was marked by alleged incidents of gamesmanship from the hosts.
Notoane's team trained 45 minutes given a venue without lights on Saturday. Their training at the match venue on Sunday was cut short after about 30 minutes when the Congo team arrived and started training on the same field, leading to an altercation that ended the session.
All of which only reinforced why it was so important for the South African U-23s to win the home leg.
SA U-23s bow out of Afcon and Paris Olympics on away goals in Congo
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
South Africa's Under-23 team bowed out of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, and also the Paris Olympics, in the final round of qualifying on away goals as they drew 0-0 in their second leg match against Congo in Brazzaville on Monday evening.
The South Africans ultimately paid for being unable to win Thursday's home leg at Dobsonville Stadium, which they drew 1-1.
The eight-team U-23 Nations Cup in Morocco in June and July serves as the qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics men's football tournament.
The non-qualification is a blow to the future prospects of the next generation of South African footballers and comes as Bafana Bafana face failure to qualify for the senior Nations Cup if they cannot beat Liberia in Monrovia on Tuesday (6pm SA time).
