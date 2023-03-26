Notoane unhappy with training venue as U-23s have backs to wall in Congo

South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane was unhappy with some apparent gamesmanship that saw his team shorten their training session in Brazzaville on Saturday ahead of Monday’s U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying second leg game against Congo.

Notoane said his side “could not have access” to train on the artificial surface of the match venue at Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat on Saturday. He said South Africa had to travel further to an alternate venue, which did not have lights, meaning they only had a 45-minute session.

The coach said he was “not complaining” and South Africa had a full session on Sunday.

Such gamesmanship is common in African senior and junior qualifiers and only reinforces why SA needed a better result than their 1-1 draw in the first leg at Dobsonville Stadium on Thursday that has left Notoane’s team with their backs to the wall in the away leg of the third-round qualifier. The winners of the tie reach the U-23 Nations Cup on Morocco in June and July.

“Our travel plans worked well. We arrived mid-morning on Friday and then the team got to rest — the flight wasn’t bad in terms of travel time,” the coach said on Sunday.