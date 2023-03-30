Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung said the club is still able to draw sponsorships, while enduring challenging times on the field, because it has remained a huge brand and efficiently-run business.
Chiefs brand doesn’t stand for winning on the field only: Jessica Motaung
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Despite lack of success on the field, Kaizer Chiefs continue to rake in big wins off the pitch and remain a go-to club for sponsors.
On Tuesday, Chiefs announced that they have renewed their partnership with one of their main sponsors, Medshield Medical Scheme, for another three years.
The two brands have been working together for the past six years and in that period Chiefs have not won silverware.
As a big three team and a club that has a number of impressive sponsorships, and with a huge support base making for big merchandising profits, Chiefs have been criticised by their fans for not investing their gains back into buying top-class players to ensure success on the pitch.
Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung said the club is still able to draw sponsorships, while enduring challenging times on the field, because it has remained a huge brand and efficiently-run business.
“The brand doesn’t stand for winning on the field only. We are an excellent business and we stand for excellence on and off the field,” Motaung said.
“Certainly, yes, we have had challenging times [on the field] but I think Medshield and other partners understand that in the business cycle or life cycle, one can go through challenging times.
“We are fortunate we have a support base and are constantly working hard to make sure we are not only retaining those but we also attracting the next generation of supporters.
“But we know that we will be successful in the future. Success will come, we are doing the work that needs to be done and we will succeed.”
