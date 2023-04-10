Soccer

How did Liverpool not win? says Klopp, as Arsenal survey the wreckage

10 April 2023 - 10:29 By Reuters
Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool is challenged by Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal in the Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool on April 9 2023.
Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool is challenged by Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal in the Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool on April 9 2023.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was left at a loss to explain how his side did not complete a comeback win against Arsenal in what he described as a “spectacular” game at Anfield on Sunday.

His side trailed 2-0 after 28 minutes but hit back as Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino secured a 2-2 draw in a game that summed up everything so intoxicating about the Premier League.

Salah also missed a penalty and blazed a sitter over the crossbar in stoppage time while Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale made two stupendous saves at the death to deny Salah and Ibrahima Konate as the visitors hung on.

The way Liverpool began the game could not have been more different. They were off the pace, sloppy and overwhelmed by Arsenal's vibrant play for the first half-hour but ended up playing the kind of football that brought them the 2020 title.

“A bit typical for us this season. An completely open game, they score with the first situation and the second one,” Klopp said. “Our reaction was good.

“It was a spectacular game in the end. How we didn't win it with those late chances I don't know.”

The draw left Liverpool in eighth spot, a huge 29 points behind leaders Arsenal, though Klopp's side may just have opened the door for champions Manchester City.

Arsenal lead City by six points but have played a game more and must also visit the Etihad Stadium.

Highlights of Liverpool vs Arsenal at Anfield.

“I'm caught in-between [being happy and not],” Klopp said. “I have no problems with drawing.

“Arsenal were good but they could and should have lost this game. The point for them is better.

For Arsenal, despite a lucky escape, the mood in the dressing room was about two points lost than the one salvaged, manager Mikel Arteta said.

“When you concede at the end it's always two points dropped,” Arteta said.

Arsenal sliced through Liverpool's defence with ruthless efficiency through most of the first half and looked poised to finally exorcise their Anfield demons with their first victory at the Merseyside stadium since 2012.

Instead, the draw spoiled what would have been the Gunners' eighth consecutive win and a chance to move eight points clear of second-place Manchester City.

“Super-intense match,” Arteta said. “We started well, scored the first and the second and that was the moment to kill the game. Before half time we gave them hope and they generated belief.

“The second half was a very different story. We gave every ball away in dangerous areas and allowed dangerous results and big transition moments. Then you have to suffer.”

Arsenal surged into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, but the game shifted momentum after a scuffle between Granit Xhaka and Trent Alexander-Arnold that riled up the already raucous crowd.

Arsenal had lost their discipline and Salah capitalised with a goal just before the break.

With Liverpool pressing, Firmino headed in an 87th-minute equaliser bringing the delirious crowd to their feet.

“We relied on big defensive moments where Aaron took a big part,” Arteta said. “We missed that ruthlessness to take the game. It's probably a fair result. The big lesson is place the way we did in the first half.”

Arsenal's lead was cut to six points, with City having a game in hand. The result set up what should be a thrilling match between the two at City's Etihad home on April 26.

