We don’t want to to stop: Riveiro after Pirates’ fifth league win on the trot

23 April 2023 - 14:27
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates players celebrate their first goal against Cape Town City in their DStv Premiership match at Orlando stadium on April 22 2023.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Image: Antonio Muchave

When an unknown Jose Riveiro arrived at Orlando Pirates at the start of the 2022-2023 campaign some labelled him “a plumber” on social media.

But with two months left of the season Riveiro is now seen as an influencer not only by how good he looks in Pirates' sponsor's outfits, but also through the results he's getting.

Riveiro deserved his constant smile in his post-match conference on Saturday after his side had notched up a fifth successive DStv Premiership victory, beating Cape Town City 2-1 at Orlando Stadium.

With Bucs on a roll their coach said they “don't want to stop”.

The win was their seventh in all competitions as they had two Nedbank Cup victories in that period too.

The DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City in five minutes.

With four league matches to go, Saturday's win puts the Bucs in pole position to win the coveted second spot they're chasing alongside Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United.

Whoever finishes second will, alongside champions Mamelodi Sundowns, represent South Africa in the Caf Champions League next season and Riveiro has every reason to smile going into their last four league matches against TS Galaxy, Royal AM, Sekhukhune United and AmaZulu.

Wins over Swallows FC (4-1), SuperSport United (1-0), Richards Bay FC (1-0) and Chippa United (2-0) preceded Saturday's victory against City, who looked good to earn a rare double over Pirates when they took the lead via Khanyisa Mayo.

“I think we deserved the [winning] goal. It came in an isolated action, one ball to the space, one of the balls we had been trying to play all game,” Riveiro said.

“I think overall, good performance and a well deserved three points for us.

“We feel confident and strong at the moment and we don't want to stop.”

City took the lead on Saturday through an early strike by Mayo. Terrence Dvzukamanja levelled for Pirates before halftime and Monnapule Saleng, the best player by far for Pirates this season, scored his 10th league goal to give his side a 14th win in 26 matches.

Pirates face TS Galaxy in their next game on Sunday while City visit Royal AM in Durban on Saturday.

