WATCH | Ex-Chiefs and Pirates star Siphelele Mthembu urges players to stop using muti
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Siphelele Mthembu has weighed in on the polarising issue of muti use in football, urging players to believe in their talents.
The 35-year-old Mthembu, who is a devout Christian and has played professional football for almost 15 years, said players must focus on improving their craft with extra sessions and being disciplined rather than believing muti or rituals will help them.
Muti and rituals are widely used in South African football, according to many former players, and it is believed some local clubs continue the practice.
Mthembu, who plays for Pretoria Callies in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, sparked the debate when asked to give advice to up and coming players.
Siphelele Mthembu talks about spirituality and the drama around joining Orlando Pirates and more.
“I don’t know if I am being too religious but I will say the young generation coming through must know talent is a pure thing you are given by God.
“Stop putting rituals on your talent. It suspends your reasoning, it kills your confidence because you have to depend on rituals and the muti guy,” he said.
“If you start to believe in what God gave you, you believe in yourself, you believe in your talent, it wouldn’t matter who is a better inyanga (traditional healer). You must consistently work hard.
“Maybe you must spend 20 minutes stretching, stay behind after training sessions, spend 20 minutes doing shooting if you are a striker, if you are a midfielder you must spend time switching balls.
What Erasmus told nervous teenager Ratomo minutes before his Pirates debut
“You must consistently put in the hard work. That’s the only way the next generation can succeed because there are no shortcuts in life. Also, avoid reading about the negativity in the papers. Tell your story by playing good football.”
Playing in a team sport is complicated because of clashes in personalities and Mthembu said young players must stay away from team politics.
“Stay away from team politics. Remember why you started, because your family are not waiting for failure back home. Work hard and be disciplined, mind what you eat and what you watch.
“The repetition of watching football consistently will give you confidence to go and perform on the field. Subconsciously it makes you remember certain things in situations and enhances your hard work.”
