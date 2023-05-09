"That means your team has been struggling and you have been defending. I think he’s (Ronwen Williams) had a magnificent season, but I just don’t think a goalkeeper should win the player of the season.
I don’t think a goalkeeper should win player of the year: SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
In a comment likely to set tongues wagging, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt believes Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams should not win the Footballer of the Season award.
Williams, who has kept 18 clean sheets and conceded 10 goals after 26 DStv Premiership appearances, is among players touted for the coveted award, but Hunt disagrees.
He is one of the 16 coaches who will vote in the category.
“I don’t think a goalkeeper should win the player of the year. No chance,” he said.
