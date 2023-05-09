Soccer

I don’t think a goalkeeper should win player of the year: SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt

09 May 2023 - 17:50
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is one of the favourites for Footballer of the Season.
In a comment likely to set tongues wagging, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt believes Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams should not win the Footballer of the Season award. 

Williams, who has kept 18 clean sheets and conceded 10 goals after 26 DStv Premiership appearances, is among players touted for the coveted award, but Hunt disagrees. 

He is one of the 16 coaches who will vote in the category.

“I don’t think a goalkeeper should win the player of the year. No chance,” he said. 

"That means your team has been struggling and you have been defending. I think he’s (Ronwen Williams) had a magnificent season, but I just don’t think a goalkeeper should win the player of the season. 

“It is not a good sign that a goalkeeper should win the player of the year in a team like they have. [Teboho] Mokoena has been the player of the year for me. Goalkeepers win you games, but when you are so dominant and a goalkeeper is winning the player of the year, then I don’t know.  

“Like I said, he has been magnificent, but this is a debate.” 

