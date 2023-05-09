Making it out of the “group of death” in the U17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) has boosted the confidence of South Africa ahead of their tough clash against Senegal.
Amajimbos, who made it to the quarterfinals by the skin of their teeth, relying on favours from other teams, face Senegal at Nelson Mandela Stadium on Wednesday (6pm, local time).
The Duncan Crowie-coached team went through as one of the best third-placed sides and odds are against them proceeding to the semifinals.
“We know it’s going to be a knockout game. Senegal are the in-form team with 100% record as far as the group stages are concerned and they are playing quality football, so it’s not going to be an easy game for us,” Crowie said.
“Yes, we have had a few tough games as we are from the group of death, and we have been through that.”
Amajimbos were in group B with Morocco and Nigeria, who both made it through, and the Zambian side that finished at the foot of the table.
Amajimbos feeling confident ahead of U17 Afcon clash against tough Senegal
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
South Africa through to U17 Afcon quarterfinals after anxious wait
Crowie’s boys only managed a victory against Zambia and went down to Morocco and Nigeria. “Now it is important to put that behind us and fight for a place in the World Cup,” the coach said.
If South Africa fails to beat Senegal on Wednesday, it will mean they would have failed to deliver on their mandate to qualify for the 2023 U17 Fifa World Cup.
“If we are not ready for the game tomorrow, we will never be ready.
“Yes, Senegal is going to be a tough opponent to play against, but one of our main objectives when we came here was to qualify for the World Cup and tomorrow is our final.
“That’s the ultimate for everybody, to qualify for the World Cup — after that we will think of the road after that,” Crowie said.
Amajimbos will need to improve on their defence, which has been a concern in the group stages.
