Soccer

Amajimbos feeling confident ahead of U17 Afcon clash against tough Senegal

09 May 2023 - 17:30 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
South Africa U17 head coach Duncan Crowie during the U17 African Cup of Nations training session at Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine, Algeria on May 5.
South Africa U17 head coach Duncan Crowie during the U17 African Cup of Nations training session at Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine, Algeria on May 5.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Making it out of the “group of death” in the U17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) has boosted the confidence of South Africa ahead of their tough clash against Senegal.  

Amajimbos, who made it to the quarterfinals by the skin of their teeth, relying on favours from other teams, face Senegal at Nelson Mandela Stadium on Wednesday (6pm, local time).  

The Duncan Crowie-coached team went through as one of the best third-placed sides and odds are against them proceeding to the semifinals.  

“We know it’s going to be a knockout game. Senegal are the in-form team with 100% record as far as the group stages are concerned and they are playing quality football, so it’s not going to be an easy game for us,” Crowie said.  

Yes, we have had a few tough games as we are from the group of death, and we have been through that.”  

Amajimbos were in group B with Morocco and Nigeria, who both made it through, and the Zambian side that finished at the foot of the table.  

South Africa through to U17 Afcon quarterfinals after anxious wait

South Africa are through to the quarterfinals of the 2023 U17 African Cup of Nations after Burkina Faso stunned defending champions Cameroon.
Sport
1 day ago

Crowie’s boys only managed a victory against Zambia and went down to Morocco and Nigeria. “Now it is important to put that behind us and fight for a place in the World Cup,” the coach said.  

If South Africa fails to beat Senegal on Wednesday, it will mean they would have failed to deliver on their mandate to qualify for the 2023 U17 Fifa World Cup.  

“If we are not ready for the game tomorrow, we will never be ready.

“Yes, Senegal is going to be a tough opponent to play against, but one of our main objectives when we came here was to qualify for the World Cup and tomorrow is our final.

“That’s the ultimate for everybody, to qualify for the World Cup — after that we will think of the road after that,” Crowie said.   

Amajimbos will need to improve on their defence, which has been a concern in the group stages. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Race for promotion to the PSL going down to the wire

The race for promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is going down to the wire next Sunday.
Sport
2 days ago

'Bra Alex was Sundowns through and through,' says ‘Mambush’ Mudau as tributes pour in for Alex Shakoane

Daniel “Mambush” Mudau and Peter Koutroulis, who are among those who knew Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane well, have joined the footballing fraternity in ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Zwane wants Chiefs in Confed Cup after cup loss to Pirates

After the disappointment of not making the final of the Nedbank Cup following their 2-1 loss to Orlando Pirates on Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs coach ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Long-serving Sundowns official Alex Shakoane dies Soccer
  2. “My tweets are not on many people’s level of thinking’: Kermit Erasmus on his ... Soccer
  3. Who's going to be Bok captain? The candidates for captaincy Sport
  4. Zwane wants Chiefs in Confed Cup after cup loss to Pirates Soccer
  5. South Africa through to U17 Afcon quarterfinals after anxious wait Soccer

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...