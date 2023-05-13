“I am there full time, I am part of the organisation. Any decisions that are taken and any operational issues that are there we are together as a unit.”
Bobby Motaung says he is still involved in the running of Chiefs
Image: Veli Nhlapo
He has taken a back seat in recent months but Bobby Motaung is still very much involved with the day-to-day running of Kaizer Chiefs.
The Amakhosi football manager has clarified he is still part of the club’s management even though his brother Kaizer Motaung jnr has taken a more active role as sporting director.
“I am still involved, obviously my brother is the sporting director and he is more in the front in terms of being the face but I am part of the team,” he said, adding that one person must take the leadership role.
“I am part of the business and I am part of the Kaizer Chiefs family. Somebody must take the back seat and somebody must lead, we can’t all be in the forefront and trying to show face.
“I am there full time, I am part of the organisation. Any decisions that are taken and any operational issues that are there we are together as a unit.”
Chiefs are almost certain to miss out on Champions League football and Motaung said maybe it is a blessing in disguise.
“We are on a rebuilding phase this season, going back to the Champions League was a wish but it showed that we were not ready for it yet because of the young generation of players that I am talking about.
“It helps us now to build so that when we go we are ready. The last time we were there (Champions League), we ended up in the final but that’s the seriousness of the business.
“We don’t want to go and come back in the middle of the journey. We want to go all the way, like the way Sundowns is doing and we did before by reaching the final in 2021.”
This year it will be nine years since Chiefs won a major trophy and Motaung said he understands the frustrations of their supporters.
“Fans want success, they want the team to win, they are craving for a trophy and it is normal and we are working towards that. That’s why I said earlier on in my speech that we are here to serve and make people happy and give them hope.
“It is an ambition for us to win and succeed, we are not in this business just to be passive, we are there to win things, Chiefs is a big club and our history is more about success.
“It is just that generations and times change. When time for change comes it takes a lot of pain and it also takes a lot of patience and we need to exercise a lot of patience.”
Motaung said it also remains a priority for the club to establish a women’s team.
“It is in the pipeline and we have been having discussions. You must remember that to formulate a women’s team, you are not buying a team at arm's length. It has to be real and we are putting up structures for that and we are working around the clock.
“We need to have a women’s team, in today’s game we need to support our women and it is a priority for us at the moment.”
