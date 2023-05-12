‘If Williams deserves it, then why not?’ – Chaine on PSL Footballer of the Season award

Williams, Salim Magoola of Richards Bay and TS Galaxy's Melusi Buthelezi have won DStv Premiership player of the month awards this season, prompting a look at one of them when it comes to the Footballer of the Season award which is voted by 16 PSL coaches.
"I think everyone has his own opinion about who can be a Footballer of the Season and who shouldn't be. We're also football players and I don't know if he's done well for the respective football club.
"If he [Williams] deserves it, then why not? Speaking from a goalkeeper perspective, I think it could be anyone but a football team is made up of 11 players and I think the goalkeeper is one of them. I don't see why [not give him the award]."
There's a perception that goalkeepers are overlooked when it comes other awards other than the Goalkeeper of the Season but Chaine said he doesn't think keepers are overlooked for awards.
Only Santos's Andre Arendse (2001-2002) and Itumeleng Khune (2012-2013) of Kaizer Chiefs have won the award in the past 26 seasons of the PSL.
"It's the life of a goalkeeper. We wear different colours. I wouldn't have an opinion on why we're overlooked. I don't think we're overlooked. I think we get credit where we deserve.
Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has been dragged into a debate on whether goalkeepers should be considered for Footballer of the Season awards in South Africa's Premier Soccer League.
This is after SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt said this week a goalkeeper shouldn't win the award ahead of in-field players unless a gloveman has done extraordinary things during the season.
The debate ensued after many pundits had backed Mamelodi Sundows goalkeeper Ronwen Williams for the gong ahead of his teammate Teboho Mokoena, who Hunt has backed as a player deserving the accolade.
"I don't know, I'm not a selector," said Chaine when he asked about the goalkeepers' performances this season and a possibility of Williams winning the award.
We are aware it has been a disappointing season, admits Motaung
"I think a football game is made up of a winning team and winning team must score. I think a team that wins more is a better team. From a personal point of view, I don't really think we're overlooked."
Chaine is looking forward to helping Pirates finish second in the Premiership and qualify for Caf Champions League next season and also winning the Nedbank Cup by defeating Sekhukhune United on May 27.
A rehearsal of the final will played at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday when Pirates host Sekhukhune in their penultimate league tie. A win might clinch second spot for Pirates if third placed SuperSport United lose against Kaizer Chiefs in Rustenburg on Saturday.
"Personally I always focus on what I can control," said Chaine of his season at Pirates. "I don't focus on what other people are saying or how people see my season.
"I always focus on what I can do better and how I can better myself week in and week out, being a better player at training that I can be."
