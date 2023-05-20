Wydad coach Vandenbroeck sees the Pep Guardiola signature in Rulani Mokwena's work

“So, two weeks or three days of preparation is not enough (to figure a way of dealing with Sundowns). You cannot cover everything, so we cannot be concentrated on what they are doing.”
Image: EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Wydad Casablanca coach Sven Vandenbroeck has lavished Rulani Mokwena and his Mamelodi Sundowns with praises — very unbecoming of an adversary.
But it was not a ploy to lull the opposition into a false sense of confidence ahead of the two teams’ CAF Champions League semifinal second leg clash at Loftus on Saturday.
Such has been the Brazilians’ impressive run in this season’s continental campaign that even their foes have watched in admiration.
And as he looked ahead to Saturday’s showdown, the Belgian could not help but tell it like it is.
“You all saw the game last week, Sundowns was dominating the game. They are a good team and their coach is there longer, his hand is obvious on the team.
“They played with an uncommon structure of four midfield and two deep strikers. We found it unusual and it cost us in the game a little bit. We hope to have it better in the game on Saturday.
“But after watching the last game, I will give a little bit more chance to Sundowns to qualify (for the final).”
Not that Vandenbroeck has given up the fight, far from it.
He has a team of fighters who are ready to die with their boots on to hold on to their title.
“Immediately after the game they were talking positively and you know when that happens you have a chance. But if they are negative you have a problem. The senior guys were positive even after the worst result at home, they were positive. So we have a chance.”
A man who only joined the Moroccan giants in the first week of this month is an ambitious coach who knows that success in the Champions League will do his CV the world of good.
“When you can go to a team that is still in four competitions, it is an easy choice. Wydad is a big image in Africa, it is a step forward for me. There are only positive reasons why I came, and being in the Champions League, the Arabic Cup and working for a team that is top four or five in Africa is an honour.”
He will no doubt find it an even bigger honour to knock out a team he rates so highly and to get the better of a coach he regards as one of the best on the continent.
