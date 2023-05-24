Middendorp retains job at German club despite relegation to fourth tier

Ernst Middendorp’s German club SV Meppen, who were relegated from Bundesliga 3 at the weekend, have announced that the experienced coach will remain in charge of the side.

Middendorp joined Meppen in March after ditching DStv Premiership club Swallows FC, who were deep in the relegation mix.

In an ironic twist, the Birds won their last four matches of the season under young coach Musa Nyatama to not only survive the drop, but finish in the top eight, while Middendorp's Meppen could not avoid the drop from Germany's third tier.

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach found Meppen at the bottom of the 20-team league and helped them to position 17, which not enough to save them from being axed to the German fourth tier, the Regionalliga Nord.