Soccer

Middendorp retains job at German club despite relegation to fourth tier

24 May 2023 - 17:46 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
SV Meppen coach Ernst Middendorp.
Image: SV MEPPEN

Ernst Middendorp’s German club SV Meppen, who were relegated from Bundesliga 3 at the weekend, have announced that the experienced coach will remain in charge of the side. 

Middendorp joined Meppen in March after ditching DStv Premiership club Swallows FC, who were deep in the relegation mix. 

In an ironic twist, the Birds won their last four matches of the season under young coach Musa Nyatama to not only survive the drop, but finish in the top eight, while Middendorp's Meppen could not avoid the drop from Germany's third tier.

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach found Meppen at the bottom of the 20-team league and helped them to position 17, which not enough to save them from being axed to the German fourth tier, the Regionalliga Nord.

SVM sports director Heiner Beckmann said on Wednesday Middendorp will be staying with the team as it tries to gain promotion back to the third division. 

“We are very happy we can retain such a competent and experienced trainer in this positions in Ernst Middendorp. In the last few weeks, we have already seen very positive results from his meticulous and dedicated work,” Beckmann said in a statement. 

Middendorp said the team's relegation from the third division is bitterly disappointing, especially considering their improvement of the last few weeks. 

“But I felt and saw what is possible at SV Meppen,” the journeyman coach said. 

“For me, this approach is crucial when assessing and promoting talent from Emsland [the district in Lower Saxony in which the town of Meppen is situated]. The planning and decisions for the regional league season will now pick up speed again.”

