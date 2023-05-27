However, the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana player’s final year was marred by controversy as he became an unhappy camper at Masandawana under coach Rulani Mokwena.
Andile Jali officially parts ways with Sundowns
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed they have parted ways with Andile Jali after five successful years that were marred by controversy towards the end of his time at Chloorkop.
“The contract between Mamelodi Sundowns and Andile Ernest Jali which was due to conclude at the end of the current season has been terminated by mutual consent,” the club said in a statement.
Jali joined Sundowns in 2018 after he ended his relationship with Belgian side KV Oostende and played 142 matches for the Brazilians.
He became a key figure for Sundowns, winning five DStv Premiership titles, three under former coach Pitso Mosimane.
The 33-year-old Matatiele-born midfielder won every domestic cup on offer — including the MTN8, Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup — during his spell with Sundowns.
However, the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana player’s final year was marred by controversy as he became an unhappy camper at Masandawana under coach Rulani Mokwena.
In March, TimesLIVE broke a story of Jali and teammates having allegedly arrived for training at their base under the influence of alcohol.
Reports have suggested Jali did that to force a move away from Sundowns. His last game with Sundowns was early in February in a Nedbank Cup last-32 clash against Richards Bay FC.
Recently a video of the player holding a bottle of alcohol has been doing rounds on social media.
“We thank Andile for his contribution and wish him well for the future. The Club and its supporters will fondly remember his performances for Ka Bo Yellow,” Sundowns said.
Jali has been linked with a few Premier Soccer League clubs including his former club Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.
