Why Lyle Foster was left out of Broos’ Bafana squad for Morocco qualifier

Lyle Foster was not snubbed by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for this month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco — he was left out because of a seemingly sensible deal reached with his club, Burnley.
The 22-year-old striker was notable by his absence as Broos named a 34-man preliminary squad on Tuesday for the match at FNB Stadium on June 17.
TimesLIVE understands the deal was brokered by Broos and his Belgian compatriot, Burnley coach Vincent Kompany. Broos has a close relationship with Kompany and gave the former Manchester City star his playing debut at 17 at Anderlecht.
The “you scratch my back, I'll scratch yours” agreement sees Foster left out of the game against Morocco, which is meaningless in terms of the result as both teams have qualified from Group K for the Nations Cup.
Burnley, promoted from England’s Championship as the 2022-2023 title winners, apparently want to start their preseason early to prepare for life in the Premier League.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Given that, it makes more sense for Foster to be part of his club’s preseason, where he can also fight for a place as Burnley are expected to make signings ahead of competing in one of the world’s toughest leagues.
Broos is hoping to earn a morale-boosting positive result against the Atlas Lions, Africa’s first World Cup semifinalists in Qatar in December. The coach has called up most of his front-line stars including captain Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane and Percy Tau.
But he was willing to sacrifice Foster and in return hopes Burnley and Kompany will act favourably if the striker is called up for 2026 World Cup qualifiers set for November and the Nations Cup in Ivory Coast in January and February next year.
Championship leaders Burnley signed Orlando Pirates youth product Foster from KVC Westerlo in Belgium in late January for a South African record transfer fee.
Safa and SMSA reach agreement for FNB Stadium to host Bafana v Morocco
He has played 11 league matches, seven as a substitute, and scored once as Burnley wrapped up the Championship.
Broos reportedly played a role in Kompany signing Foster.
The striker scored two early goals that were cancelled out as Bafana’s Nations Cup qualification was endangered by a shock 2-2 home draw against Liberia at Orlando Stadium in March.
He was surprisingly omitted in the return match in Monrovia four days later, but the decision seemed to work for Broos as Zakhele Lepasa and Mihlali Mayambela scored goals that earned Bafana a 2-1 win and secured their place in Ivory Coast.
The 2023 Nations Cup is being staged in January and February 2024 after being moved from June and July this year due to heat concerns in the West African summer.
