Folz oversaw Usuthu's progression through the two legs of the semifinals of the MTN8 with an away-goals win against Kaizer Chiefs in October, as the Durban team then lost 1-0 to Orlando Pirates in the final.
The 32-year-old French-Moroccan was surprisingly handed a three-year contract in February, only to be removed as coach three months later.
The past few days have been busy for Usuthu's management as they were discussing the future of certain players and supporting staff.
“There’s a statement that we will be preparing that will cover all players,” Zungu said.
“That list will also include people in the managerial positions. We are making changes because we must do things differently next season if we are to compete.”
Zungu dismissed reports AmaZulu have approached SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt and Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi to take charge of the club, saying he hasn't spoken to any potential candidates yet.
AmaZulu owner Zungu makes decision on fate of interim coach Ayanda Dlamini
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
AmaZulu are in the hunt for a new coach after the club management decided not to give interim coach Ayanda Dlamini the job on a full-time basis.
Dlamini was in charge of the team’s last six matches in the recently completed DStv Premiership season after he replaced former coach Romain Folz.
Usuthu, who finished second and seventh in their previous two campaigns, suffered a disappointing season, ending 12th in the league in 2022-2023.
The club is set to announce changes to both their playing and technical personnel on Thursday, including clarifying the status of Folz, who was shifted to technical director after a string of poor results.
Usuthu owner Sandile Zungu feels Dlamini did not do enough to be given the chance to lead the side as head coach again next season.
The former Usuthu striker, who replaced Folz in early April, won one match in six and signed off the season with a 4-0 drubbing away to Orlando Pirates.
For Zungu, who bought the club three years ago, 2022-2023 was their most disappointing season. He said Dlamini has a future as a head coach, but the president does not believe he is ready for that role for AmaZulu's first team yet.
“I’m a results-oriented person and out of the 18 points he competed for when he was in charge of the team in the last six games, he managed five points,” Zungu told TimesLIVE on Thursday.
“He won one, drew two and he lost three. That is an achievement he can’t be proud of. Neither can I be proud of that achievement.
“He remains a special man in Usuthu, so we are happy to say Dlamini is a very important person in what we are trying to build. But he is not ready to lead us as the head coach.”
AmaZulu started the season with Brandon Truter as coach and replaced him with Folz in October on a deal that was set to expire at the end of the season.
