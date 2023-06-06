AmaZulu put ‘not for sale’ tag on Orlando Pirates target
AmaZulu have put a “not for sale” sign on Orlando Pirates’ reported target, Riaan Hanamub.
The Namibian left-back was one of Usuthu's outstanding players last season, but his performances were overshadowed by the team’s horrible run in the DStv Premiership, where they finished 12th.
Media reports have suggested Pirates are looking to bolster their defence and have identified Hanamub, 28, as a perfect candidate.
Pirates will be campaigning in four competitions — the DStv Premiership, MTN8, Nedbank Cup, new Carling Knockout Cup and Caf Champions League — next season and they will need to have depth in their squad.
AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu said while they are not considering selling Hanamub, Pirates have also not contacted them regarding his services.
“Riaan Hanamub is arguably the best left-back in the Premiership, there’s no question about it,” Zungu said.
“He is a Namibian international and exemplary in behaviour — a true warrior, a fighter.
“He has got some growth to realise as well. He needs to be coached to become a better Riaan Hanamub than what we are seeing now.
“He is not going anywhere.”
Hanamub has two years remaining on his contract with Usuthu, and the club is determined to keep him in Durban as he is a core member of the team.
“I don’t know how the media operates — my suspicion is you spend too much time talking to agents when they want to promote their players. And you come to us to present their reality as our reality,” Zungu said.
“No-one has spoken to me about Riaan Hanamub. I don’t know where this Riaan Hanamub thing comes from.
“I speak to Orlando Pirates regularly, and he has been associated with Pirates — they’ve never spoken to me about Riaan Hanamub.
“I think they are a professional team and I’ve enjoyed interacting with them in the past. I know they will not be here and there, spreading rumours and destabilising [our] team.”
Pirates and AmaZulu dealt in good faith over the past year, with a few players moving between the clubs.
Usuthu signed Gabadinho Mhango from Pirates at the beginning of the season, while Tapelo Xoki and Makhehlene Makhaula went from the Durban team to the Bucs.
Makhaula, who moved to Pirates in January, signed a precontract to join them ahead of the 2023-24 season, but Usuthu allowed him to join his new club early.
