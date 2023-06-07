Saudi champions Al Ittihad sign 'global football icon' Benzema

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema became the latest big-name player to head to Saudi Arabia as he joined Al-Ittihad as a free agent, the club said on Tuesday, after the French striker's departure from Real Madrid.

Benzema, who ended a trophy-laden 14 years at Real this week, joins the Saudi Arabian champions on a three-year deal and will wear the number nine shirt.

“I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country. I have been fortunate to achieve amazing things in my career and achieve everything I can in Spain and Europe,” Benzema said.

“It now feels the time is right for a new challenge and project. I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and, together with them, help take this amazing club and the game in Saudi Arabia to new levels.”