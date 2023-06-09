Soccer

Upington City and Orbit College promoted to the Motsepe Foundation Championship

09 June 2023 - 18:07 By SPORTS REPORTER
Dellmico Malgas of Upington City (left) and Gift Nemutandani during their ABC Motsepe national play-off semifinal clash at Harry Gwala Stadium, Pietermaritzburg on 09 June 2023.
Dellmico Malgas of Upington City (left) and Gift Nemutandani during their ABC Motsepe national play-off semifinal clash at Harry Gwala Stadium, Pietermaritzburg on 09 June 2023.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Upington City from the Northern Cape and Orbit College from the North West have been promoted to the Motsepe Foundation Championship after winning their ABC Motsepe national play-offs semi-finals on Friday in Pietermaritzburg.    

Upington City beat Mpheni Home Defenders of Limpopo 3-2 on penalties after their match was tied 1-1 while Orbit College stunned favourites and local side  Umsinga United 1-0 in the second semi-final.    

Upington City will now take on Orbit College in the ABC Motsepe national play-offs final on Sunday to decide the overall winner and the prize money of R1.2 million.   

The runners-up, of this match set for at the Harry Gwala Stadium, will walk away with R600 000. 

subscribe

Most read

  1. Bartlett left in tears as Spurs beat Casric to be on the verge of promotion Soccer
  2. POLL | Would Pitso Mosimane be able to restore the glory days to Kaizer Chiefs? Soccer
  3. PODCAST | 'I gave a knockout session': how Benni McCarthy got the job at Man ... Soccer
  4. Broos names final Bafana squad to face Morocco Soccer
  5. Finances of the deal: Messi spurns $400m Saudi offer to join Beckham’s Miami Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa visits 'dismal' Rooiwal waste water plant
'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...