Upington City and Orbit College promoted to the Motsepe Foundation Championship

Upington City from the Northern Cape and Orbit College from the North West have been promoted to the Motsepe Foundation Championship after winning their ABC Motsepe national play-offs semi-finals on Friday in Pietermaritzburg.

Upington City beat Mpheni Home Defenders of Limpopo 3-2 on penalties after their match was tied 1-1 while Orbit College stunned favourites and local side Umsinga United 1-0 in the second semi-final.

Upington City will now take on Orbit College in the ABC Motsepe national play-offs final on Sunday to decide the overall winner and the prize money of R1.2 million.

The runners-up, of this match set for at the Harry Gwala Stadium, will walk away with R600 000.