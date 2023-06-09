Pumas advance to Currie Cup semifinal with win over Griquas

The Pumas advanced to the semifinals of the Currie Cup at the expense of the Griquas after beating them 27-17 on Friday at Windhoek Draught Park in Kimberley.

They joined the Sharks and Cheetahs in the last four. The last place in the play-offs will be decided between the Bulls, Western Province and the Lions by the end of the round-robin stage weekend.

For both teams the stakes were high.

Last year's 26-19 loss in the final was still weighing heavy, not only on the Griquas but the whole of Kimberley.

For a 3pm kickoff on a working day, the fans came out, with more than 5,000 spectators in the stands of the 11,000-seater venue.