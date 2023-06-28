World Cup presents 'paradigm shift' in women's game, says Rapinoe

The World Cup will be a transformational moment for women's sport, US forward Megan Rapinoe said on Tuesday, four years after a bitter pay dispute between her team and federation hung over their successful 2019 campaign.

The Americans are seeking an unprecedented third consecutive title at a time of major growth in the women's game, as Fifa believes the tournament in Australia and New Zealand is on track to be the most attended stand-alone women's sporting event ever.

“The sort of acceptable cognitive dissonance and just denial of what we actually are and how incredible women's sports are - those days are pretty much long gone. And that would be quite a tough and embarrassing position to still keep,” Rapinoe said.

“It feels like this is a paradigm shift or a moment we'll look back to and say nothing was ever the same after this Women's World Cup.”

The 2019 Ballon d'Or winner was a leading voice in her team's equal pay dispute with US Soccer and famously sparred with former US President Donald Trump while competing in the 2019 tournament.