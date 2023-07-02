Soccer

WATCH | Banyana arrive, Safpu argue with Safa, say team wanted to play

02 July 2023 - 17:41 By Marc Strydom
Banyana Banyana players look on in the tunnel area as South African Football Players Union (Safpu) and SA Football Association (Safa) officials argue at Tsakane Stadium on July 2 2023, during the friendly World Cup send-off match the women's national team could not play against Botswana over a contract dispute.
Image: Antonio Muchave

As events surrounding Banyana Banyana’s dispute with the South African Football Association (Safa) continued to unfold, the team arrived at Tsakane Stadium just before half time of the World Cup send-off match against Botswana they were supposed to be playing.

The players were accompanied to the ground in Ekhuruleni by officials of the South African Football Players’ Union (Safpu).

Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe and other officials of the union said the players wanted to play the game and were on the bus ready to depart for Tskakane Stadium when they were instructed that a hastily arranged replacement side would take their place.

South African Football Players Union (Safpu) and SA Football Association (Safa) officials argue as Banyana arrive for World Cup send-off they couldn't play amidst a contract dispute.

The players entered the stadium's tunnel area and initially were denied entry to the stands to watch the match, as Safpu and Safa officials loudly argued.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi emerged from a lift to diffuse the situation, taking Safpu officials aside and making provision for Banyana to go to the stands to watch the game.

Safpu officials said the dispute was about an appearance fee from Fifa to take part in the Women’s World Cup, which Banyana depart for on Wednesday and Thursday, and a bonus structure for progress in the tournament not being agreed on with Safa.

The players were also unhappy about the pitch at rustic Tsakane Stadium and the standard of the facility as a venue for their send-off to the World Cup.

The replacement combination comprising players sourced from the second tier Sasol Women’s League took the field against Botswana in front of a sizeable crowd. The South Africans lost 5-0.

This represents the worst possible send-off the African champions could have had for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

It comes as a huge embarrassment to the South African Football Association (Safa).

Safa officials at the ground said there would be comment from the association after the match was completed.

