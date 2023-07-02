WATCH | Banyana arrive, Safpu argue with Safa, say team wanted to play

As events surrounding Banyana Banyana’s dispute with the South African Football Association (Safa) continued to unfold, the team arrived at Tsakane Stadium just before half time of the World Cup send-off match against Botswana they were supposed to be playing.

The players were accompanied to the ground in Ekhuruleni by officials of the South African Football Players’ Union (Safpu).

Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe and other officials of the union said the players wanted to play the game and were on the bus ready to depart for Tskakane Stadium when they were instructed that a hastily arranged replacement side would take their place.