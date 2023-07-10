Ramoreboli not surprised by approach of Bafana’s Cosafa opponents
Coach of the understrength Bafana Bafana at the Cosafa Cup, Morena Ramoreboli, says he is not surprised with the cautious and defensive approach opposing teams have adopted against South Africa.
In fact, Ramoreboli expects Eswatini to employ the same approach in a crucial clash between the two nations at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, just north of Durban, on Tuesday (6pm).
In their first two group A games against Namibia and Botswana, Bafana had a tough time breaking down the low block system employed by their opponents.
Ramoreboli’s charges came from a goal down in both clashes to draw 1-1 with Namibia and won 2-1 against the 10-man Zebras of Botswana.
There has been noticeable determination among the opposition to not lose to South Africa.
Those tactics were reserved for matches against Bafana and not each other — Eswatini shocked Namibia 2-1 as both teams played far more adventurously in their encounter.
“There will always be a difference between us and the other countries in this tournament because when they play against us, it’s a fact there will always be that motivation to do well against us,” Ramoreboli said after the win against Botswana.
“And it is also good for us to try to raise the bar when such things happen.
“Honestly speaking, pre-training and pre-match talks we knew that this game [against the Zebras] was not going to be easy.
“When you play somebody that just needs a draw to eliminate you, you must understand they will do what it takes to make sure they drop deep and block us, no matter how we would like to play.
“I think that was the first thing they did, which was to deny us space and the way we wanted to play.”
Eswatini’s victory over Namibia left group A wide open. They and Botswana are both on three points, while South Africa are on four points ahead of the final group game.
Namibia, with one point, are not completely out of the running for the semifinals. The top team in three groups and best second-placed finisher advance to the last four.
Ramoreboli will want his men to improve their sharpness upfront so they bury the chances that come their way.
