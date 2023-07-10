Ramoreboli not surprised by approach of Bafana’s Cosafa opponents

Coach of the understrength Bafana Bafana at the Cosafa Cup, Morena Ramoreboli, says he is not surprised with the cautious and defensive approach opposing teams have adopted against South Africa.

In fact, Ramoreboli expects Eswatini to employ the same approach in a crucial clash between the two nations at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, just north of Durban, on Tuesday (6pm).

In their first two group A games against Namibia and Botswana, Bafana had a tough time breaking down the low block system employed by their opponents.

Ramoreboli’s charges came from a goal down in both clashes to draw 1-1 with Namibia and won 2-1 against the 10-man Zebras of Botswana.

There has been noticeable determination among the opposition to not lose to South Africa.

Those tactics were reserved for matches against Bafana and not each other — Eswatini shocked Namibia 2-1 as both teams played far more adventurously in their encounter.