Pochettino to help Chelsea trio with personalised training method

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino underlined the challenges that engulfed Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling last season but said he will help the trio reach their full potential with the help of a customised training regime.

Chelsea hired the 51-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St Germain boss in May after finishing 12th in the Premier League following a tumultuous campaign, which saw Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard take charge at Stamford Bridge.

“Different players arrived in different circumstances but of course now is an opportunity,” Pochettino told Chelsea's website, outlining his plans for the team ahead of the preseason.

Chelsea begin their preparations for the new campaign in the US with a game against National League champions Wrexham on July 19.

“I hope we can help them achieve their best level, a higher level, and try to perform for Chelsea in the way that people expect,” Pochettino said.