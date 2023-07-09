US forward Megan Rapinoe to retire after current season

US forward Megan Rapinoe will retire after this season, the 38-year-old said on Saturday, days before she leaves for the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The charismatic veteran will compete in her fourth World Cup when the tournament kicks off on July 20, and said she will hang up her cleats after completing her National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season.

“I could have just never imagined where this beautiful game would have taken me,” said Rapinoe, who is the oldest player on one of the most inexperienced squads the US have produced.

“I feel so honoured to be able to have represented this country and this federation for so many years. It's truly been the greatest thing I've ever done.”

Arguably the most recognisable figure in all of American soccer, Rapinoe earned the Golden Boot for her heroics in the 2019 World Cup, the same year she helped to kick-start her team's pay equity fights against their own federation.