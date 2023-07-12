Last week, the Springboks' long-awaited Nike-designed jersey was revealed and it's been a hit among fans.
The classic green and gold outfit has been reimagined to include a traditional collar, with the underside nodding to the South African flag. As an acknowledgment of the team’s spirit, “Stronger Forever” is inscribed on the inside collar.
The bold, new, alternative jersey pays homage to local culture through the patterned print and colour.
The Springboks’ Rugby World Cup jersey, with the same design, will be unveiled next month.
“The launch of a new jersey is always exciting, but the anticipation and expectancy around today has been building for months,” said CEO of SA Rugby Rian Oberholzer.
“We are immensely proud of what Nike has provided and the feedback from the team has been great since they were kitted with the training gear recently. The new jersey honours the traditions of the Springboks in its design and construction, while adding subtle nuances to set it apart. We couldn’t be happier.”
POLL | What do you think of Orlando Pirates’ new kit designed by Thebe Magugu?
Image: Thebe Magugu/Twitter
Orlando Pirates fans are up in arms — or at least seemingly — with the team’s new kit designed by internationally renowned designer Thebe Magugu.
Magugu revealed the two official kits on social media, much to the dismay of some fans.
The football club’s home kit will be black and its away kit pistachio green.
“We are pleased to announce that we have designed the official kit for Orlando Pirates, the celebrated South African FC. In a ‘home kit’ of black and an ‘away kit’ of pistachio green, the set will serve the club for 2023/24.”
According to Orlando Pirates, the new kits will go on sale on July 27.
