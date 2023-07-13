On Thursday, the Caf general assembly, which is the biggest gathering of football administrators on the African continent, is taking place in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, and as a valued TimesLIVE user, you're invited to live stream it from the comfort of your home.
The latest developments on Caf's new Super League, which the organisation's president Patrice Motsepe wants to kick off with eight teams this year, are expected to be discussed.
Other points on the official agenda include:
- The activity report covering the period since the previous general assembly meeting inclusive of the zonal unions’ activity report;
- The presentation of the audited statement of accounts;
- The report of the audit committee;
- The approval of the annual revised accounts and budget;
- The consideration of proposals for amendments to Caf statutes and regulations governing the application of statutes and the CAF general assembly’s rules of procedures; and
- The election of Caf executive committee members for the term 2023 — 2027. There are also elections for other important committees.
The live stream will kick off at 12pm.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | CAF general assembly under way in Abidjan
