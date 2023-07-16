Bafana Bafana take Cosafa Cup third place from Malawi on penalties

Bafana Bafana needed the penalty shoot-out, which they won 5-3, to beat Malawi in their fight for the 2023 Cosafa Cup's third position at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

The third-place playoff went to spot-kicks after the two sides had played to a goalless draw despite both creating several chances.

The match served as the curtain-raiser for the tournament’s final between Zambia and Lesotho at the same venue (6pm).

South Africa failed to go all the way in the tournament after they lost 2-1 against Zambia in the semifinals.

Bafana coach Morena Ramoreboli made a few changes to his team, introducing players who had not played much part in the run to the semis.

Kaizer Chiefs’ duo of 18-year-old Puso Dithejane and Siyabonga Gumede, Lesego Sebetlela, Genino Palace came into the starting line-up while previous front-liners such Lyle Lakay, Iqraam Rayners, Thembela Sikhakhane and Thabo Cele dropped to the bench.