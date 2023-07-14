Soccer

Bafana bow out of Cosafa Cup race after defeat to Zambia

14 July 2023 - 20:07 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Bafana Bafana player Iqraam Rayners during the 2023 Cosafa Cup semifinal match against Zambia at King Zwelithini Stadium on July 14, 2023.
Bafana Bafana player Iqraam Rayners during the 2023 Cosafa Cup semifinal match against Zambia at King Zwelithini Stadium on July 14, 2023.
Image: Rogan Ward/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana have been knocked out of the Cosafa Cup race by defending champions Zambia despite putting in a spirited performance at Durban’s King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday night.

Zambia, who had to weather heavy attacks from the hosts in the final minutes of the clash, came from a goal down to claim a 2-1 victory.

Tshegofatsho Mabasa had opened the scoring for South Africa but goals by Golden Mashata and Albert Kangwanda were enough for Zambia to go through. 

Mabasa has now scored three goals in the tournament this year after his brace against Eswatini. 

The Zambians will now face Lesotho in the final of the tournament on Sunday at the venue while South Africa compete for the third spot against Malawi in a curtain raiser for the climax.

Bafana coach for the tournament made at least three changes to the team that started against Eswatini with Mabasa, Shaune Mogaila and young goalkeeper Olwethu Mzimela all starting.

The 22-year-old Mzimela replaced experienced Jethren Barr who played all three matches in the group stages. Barr picked up a knock against Eswatini.

Mzimela is in the books of AmaZulu FC and is yet to make his debut for the Usuthu senior team.   

The game started with Zambia appearing to be in control and keeping the hosts under pressure.

But the South Africans were able to endure the pressure for at least the first 20 minutes.

After that, the game became balanced and Ramoreboli’s charges looked dangerous in their attacks, using the pace of players such as Iqraam Rayners, Shaune Mogaila and Lesedi Kapinga to their advantage.

Also, Mabasa’s presence in the Zambia box kept their defenders under pressure.

The out-of-favour Orlando Pirates striker broke the deadlock on the stroke of halftime when he volleyed the ball into the roof of the net.

Rayners had taken a powerful shot which Zambian goalkeeper Francis Mwansa parried away, and it fell on Mabasa.

Zambia found the equaliser in the second stanza through Mashata who beat Mzimela at close range on 50 minutes.

Chipolopolo doubled their lead when Kangwanda’s well taken free kick found the back of the net on 69 minutes.

Despite Bafana having a few chances to draw level, their mistakes up front became their downfall.

Earlier on, a 10-man Lesotho’s impressive run in the tournament continued when they held Malawi to a one-all draw before claiming a 3-0 victory via penalty shoot-outs.

Goalkeeper Benedict Moerane was the hero for Lesotho as he saved three penalties and scored one.

He saved the spot kicks of Stanley Sanudi, Chimwemwe Idana and Patrick Macheso.

Motebang Sera and Jane Thaba-Ntso scored the other penalties for Lesotho.

Thaba-Ntso had opened the scoring on open play while Chawanangwa Kaonga scored from the spot to equalise for Malawi.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

MORE:

Bafana seek top gear as Avram Grant arrives in Durban to push Zambia

After their struggles to get going in the Cosafa Cup group stages, Bafana Bafana will need to look past their difficulties and aim for top gear in a ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Andile Jali joins Komphela at Moroka Swallows

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder Andile Jali has joined Moroka Swallows where he will link up with the Dube Birds' new coach ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Thebe X Orlando Pirates: fashion experts weigh in on soccer kit drama

Collaboration between Adidas, Thebe and Orlando Pirates a moment to appreciate local talent, say experts
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Banyana coach Ellis looking for more than just victory against Costa Rica

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis believes 36th-ranked Costa Rica will give her team good preparation for their Fifa Women's World Cup opening ...
Sport
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Bafana bow out of Cosafa Cup race after defeat to Zambia Soccer
  2. Andile Jali joins Komphela at Moroka Swallows Soccer
  3. India to play two Tests against Proteas next season Cricket
  4. Boks won't hold anything back as they aim to make history against All Blacks Sport
  5. Banyana coach Ellis looking for more than just victory against Costa Rica Soccer

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside