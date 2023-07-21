Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday, Maritzburg boss Farook Kadodia said talks about Human with a new possible club were in the final stages.
Kimvuidi and Human's destiny to be decided soon: Kadodia
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Maritzburg United star player Karim Kimvuidi has decided where he wants to play next season as Rowan Human gets closer to finalising a deal with a new club.
Kimvuidi and Human were the shining lights for the Team of Choice last season, but their efforts alone weren’t enough to save the club from being relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
Since the relegation, there has been huge interest in the services of the two young players.
Human, 22, has been linked to a few local clubs with Kaizer Chiefs appearing to be leading the race to land the talented midfielder.
SuperSport United are also reported to have shown interest in the player that worked with Matsatsantsa a Pitori coach Gavin Hunt at Bidvest Wits in 2020 before the youngster’s move to Israel.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday, Maritzburg boss Farook Kadodia said talks about Human with a new possible club were in the final stages.
“We have offers for Rowan Human, I think in the next few days a final decision will be made,” Kadodia said.
This publication has learnt from sources close to the player that he has made it known he wants to play for Chiefs.
Kadodia said Kimvuidi, who was rumoured to be on Orlando Pirates’ radar, has decided he wants to leave South Africa.
The 21-year-old forward from the Democratic Republic of Congo wants to play in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the US.
“Kimvuidi has got his mind set that he wants to play in the MLS, so we are supporting him on that move,” Kadodia said.
“We have had two or three enquiries we are trying to finalise.”
Also, Genino Palace is in negotiations with Stellenbosch FC and is likely to follow Thabo Moloisane who has finalised his move to Stellies.
