Soccer

‘Upcoming fixtures will help us prepare for the season ahead’ — Pitso excited to be back on the pitch

26 July 2023 - 12:00
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Al Wahda coach Pitso Mosimane is back on the pitch.
Al Wahda coach Pitso Mosimane is back on the pitch.
Image: Twitter/Pitso Mosimane

Al Wahda coach Pitso Mosimane is back on the pitch and couldn't be more excited. 

The decorated coach announced this week the team is back on the pitch and getting ready for upcoming games. 

Al Wahda will face Kuwait SC on Friday in the Arab Club Champions Cup, followed by Belouizdad on July 31 and Raja on August 3. 

The team's first UAE Pro League fixture will be against Al Bataeh on August 18.

“Excited to be back in action and on the pitch again. We are in preseason and our upcoming fixtures will help us prepare more for the season ahead. 

“The team works well together, we understand the project at hand and we have a united vision,” said Mosimane.

Mosimane signed with Al Wahda in the UAE Pro League after parting ways with Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli.

He joined the team with trusted lieutenants and compatriots Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and Maahier Davids.

Mosimane told Newzroom Afrika he could not say how long he intends to stay with the UAE team. “A contract is a piece of paper. They don't really matter. Contracts only matter when we have conflict in football, that's when the contract matters. I was supposed to be in Saudi for one year but with an automatic promotion.”

He also cleared the air on rumours he was set to join Kaizer Chiefs, saying he never received an offer from the club.

“There's always something everywhere, except in Europe,” he said.

“No, I never got an offer from Kaizer Chiefs. I speak to Kaizer Chiefs almost all the time and there was never an offer, according to my manager, because I don’t speak to people directly.”

READ MORE:

Mosimane sends complaint to Fifa over contract, unpaid salary at Al-Ahli

Pitso Mosimane has sent an official complaint to Fifa over six months' unpaid salary from previous club Al-Ahli Saudi FC, according to reports in the ...
Sport
1 week ago

‘We have signed players based on my word’: Pitso’s staff say he is easy to work with

From a distance, Pitso Mosimane appears intense and demanding but his trusted lieutenants Musi Matlaba, Kabelo Rangoaga and Kyle Solomon says he is ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

'He will improve the team' – What Lesufi and Mosimane said about Steve Komphela joining Swallows FC

“He is a good coach and will stabilise and improve the team. Above all, a man of honour," said Pitso Mosimane.
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘It looks good on paper’: Hunt on SuperSport’s signings Soccer
  2. Five-star Spain cruise into World Cup last 16 with thumping win over Zambia Soccer
  3. Kaizer Motaung says Ntseki criticism unfair, pleads for patience from fans Soccer
  4. WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs unveil new Kappa jersey at glitzy function Soccer
  5. Netball Proteas poised for World Cup challenge: Precious Mthembu Sport

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site