‘Upcoming fixtures will help us prepare for the season ahead’ — Pitso excited to be back on the pitch
Image: Twitter/Pitso Mosimane
Al Wahda coach Pitso Mosimane is back on the pitch and couldn't be more excited.
The decorated coach announced this week the team is back on the pitch and getting ready for upcoming games.
Al Wahda will face Kuwait SC on Friday in the Arab Club Champions Cup, followed by Belouizdad on July 31 and Raja on August 3.
The team's first UAE Pro League fixture will be against Al Bataeh on August 18.
“Excited to be back in action and on the pitch again. We are in preseason and our upcoming fixtures will help us prepare more for the season ahead.
“The team works well together, we understand the project at hand and we have a united vision,” said Mosimane.
Mosimane signed with Al Wahda in the UAE Pro League after parting ways with Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli.
He joined the team with trusted lieutenants and compatriots Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and Maahier Davids.
Mosimane told Newzroom Afrika he could not say how long he intends to stay with the UAE team. “A contract is a piece of paper. They don't really matter. Contracts only matter when we have conflict in football, that's when the contract matters. I was supposed to be in Saudi for one year but with an automatic promotion.”
He also cleared the air on rumours he was set to join Kaizer Chiefs, saying he never received an offer from the club.
“There's always something everywhere, except in Europe,” he said.
“No, I never got an offer from Kaizer Chiefs. I speak to Kaizer Chiefs almost all the time and there was never an offer, according to my manager, because I don’t speak to people directly.”
