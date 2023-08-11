The slow start to the season has not done Ntseki and his team any good.
“Everything at Kaizer Chiefs is pressure because the demands, the expectations, are always high,” Ntseki acknowledged.
“Especially from management used to winning things, especially from the supporters used to winning things.
“When we are not winning it’s a disappointment. It becomes a big setback to the management and supporters, so when you have an opportunity to win games you understand it’s a must win game,” he said.
“Whether it’s a cup game or league match, it’s a must win game because it has been some time now without putting a smile on the faces of our supporters.”
Ntseki also appreciates it has been a long time for a club of Chiefs’ calibre without winning a trophy, which brings out the worst from their fans.
“Also, the chairman of Kaizer Chiefs, Dr [Kaizer] Motaung, still has to be presented with a trophy after such a long period,” he said.
“All that comes with the responsibility you are taking as a technical team, as the players, to say we represent the club, we have to do well for the club and in doing well for the club we ought to have a very good performance, understanding among each other and have a common objective.”
TimesLIVE
Molefi Ntseki confident great things are on the horizon for Kaizer Chiefs
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
While the early results in the new season have not given much hope about Kaizer Chiefs turning their fortunes around soon, Amakhosi’s new head coach Molefi Ntseki remains confident great things are on the horizon.
So far, Ntseki has found the going challenging as Chiefs have picked up a single point out of a possible six in the DStv Premiership.
The Soweto giants got their campaign off to a goalless draw against Chippa United and a 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns, aided by schoolboy errors by Chiefs players.
The early season results have added pressure on the new coach and players before their MTN8 crucial quarterfinal against stubborn Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
The Eric Tinkler-coached Citizens have enjoyed a perfect start to the season, winning both their league matches to be tied at the top with Sundowns.
Despite the slow start, Ntseki is confident he has the required tools to lead Chiefs to their first trophy in eight seasons with MTN8.
“I think the club has done well in trying to get us into a ready moment by bringing in new players,” he told media during the MTN8 launch in Johannesburg on Thursday.
“And also, the readiness can only come from the players, because as a coach you make them ready and when you share the knowledge and information with them, it’s for them to implement that information. ,
“But it’s also for you to help them implement that information.
“By implementing that information correctly, you will be able to win games and when you win games it means you are not going to be worried about what happened in the past and you will be playing for the future.
“And the future, as of now, looks very bright for us because we have the belief and confidence to say we are going to get it right.”
The game against City has become a must win for Chiefs, not only to remain in the hunt for the trophy and R8m cheque, but also to win back supporters.
Ntseki has never really enjoyed the backing of his supporters, as Chiefs fans and some club legends doubted him even before he took charge of his first match.
That’s mainly because of his lack of coaching history in the top tier and his unsuccessful stint as a Bafana Bafana coach.
The slow start to the season has not done Ntseki and his team any good.
“Everything at Kaizer Chiefs is pressure because the demands, the expectations, are always high,” Ntseki acknowledged.
“Especially from management used to winning things, especially from the supporters used to winning things.
“When we are not winning it’s a disappointment. It becomes a big setback to the management and supporters, so when you have an opportunity to win games you understand it’s a must win game,” he said.
“Whether it’s a cup game or league match, it’s a must win game because it has been some time now without putting a smile on the faces of our supporters.”
Ntseki also appreciates it has been a long time for a club of Chiefs’ calibre without winning a trophy, which brings out the worst from their fans.
“Also, the chairman of Kaizer Chiefs, Dr [Kaizer] Motaung, still has to be presented with a trophy after such a long period,” he said.
“All that comes with the responsibility you are taking as a technical team, as the players, to say we represent the club, we have to do well for the club and in doing well for the club we ought to have a very good performance, understanding among each other and have a common objective.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Jose Riveiro would love to see more fans at Orlando Stadium
Banyana and Bafana receiving same kind of benefits, Safa vice-president Linda Zwane insists
PSL clubs hold key to professionalising women’s football: Fran Hilton-Smith
'I owe you an apology': Orlando Pirates fans say sorry to Thebe Magugu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos