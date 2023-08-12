Babina Noko had a glorious opportunity to bring themselves back into the game when they were awarded a penalty after Paseka Mako brought down Chibuike Ohizu inside the box.
Ohizu stepped up to take the spot-kick, but his strong shot hit the woodwork.
What followed from that was five minutes of sheer excellence from Jose Riveiro’s Pirates as they scored three quick goals.
Lepasa completed his brace, his strike followed by another by Ndlondlo with a well-taken shot three minutes later.
While the visitors were still trying to grasp what was happening, last season’s MTN8 Last Man Standing and Premiership Players’ Player of the Year Saleng put the game to bed with his close-range goal.
Saleng played a leading role when the Soweto giants clinched the 2022-23 trophy as he scored a brace in the semifinals against Mamelodi Sundowns and winning goal against AmaZulu in the final.
Lepasa completed his hat-trick with three minutes left to play after he was set up by substitute Deon Hotto.
Pirates' next match will be on Tuesday as they travel to Chippa United for a league clash.
Hat-trick for Lepasa as Pirates hit their stride thumping Sekhukhune
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Brilliant Orlando Pirates have sent a strong warning to their DStv Premiership rivals and are showing their seriousness about having a big 2023-24 season.
The Buccaneers’ message was clear as they kicked off their MTN8 title defence by thrashing a normally stubborn Sekhukhune United 5-0 in an electrifying atmosphere at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.
Zakhele Lepasa scored a hat-trick in the quarterfinal (22nd, 56th and 87th minutes) while Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo (59th) and danger man Monnapule Saleng (62nd) also found the back of the net.
The game went to the break with Pirates enjoying a 1-0 lead from Lepasa’s opening goal.
Lepasa appears to be hitting great form since his return from a loan spell with SuperSport United, with his three strikes on Saturday following his brace in Bucs' 4-2 league win against Royal AM at Orlando on Tuesday.
The Bafana Bafana striker could have ended the cup match with four goals had he not missed a penalty in the second half.
Sekhukhune’s plan to frustrate Pirates’ pacy and skilful attackers, including Saleng, Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi, was to get every man behind the ball when the Buccaneers were in possession.
But that only lasted for 22 minutes as Bucs’ terrible trio combined to set up a first goal for Lepasa, who scored his third goal in two matches. The striker tapped the ball in after the hard work of Maswanganyi who completed a move started by Saleng and Mofokeng.
Lepasa’s goal forced Babina Noko to change their approach to the game if they were to draw level with the hosts.
Pirates could have finished the second half with a two-goal cushion if Lepasa was not denied by the woodwork in seconds before halftime.
The hosts came back from the change rooms with one intention: to double their lead — and their efforts resulted in defender Nkosinathi Sibisi having the ball in the net two minutes into the new half, but his strike was ruled offside.
