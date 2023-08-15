“By the way we brought Mdu Mdantsane to the club because of his qualities and we believe he is the missing link we need to have in the club.
Kaizer Chiefs see Mduduzi Mdantsane as their missing link: Molefi Ntseki
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki believes Mduduzi Mdantsane can be the missing link Amakhosi have been searching for in the gap between midfield and attack.
Playmaker Mdantsane was among a host of players who impressed and gave notice that Chiefs perhaps have their best strength in depth in many seasons in 2023-24 in a hard-fought 2-1 MTN8 quarterfinal win against Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium on Sunday.
The 28-year-old, signed from City in the off-season, had played 19 minutes as a substitute in Chiefs’ opening match of the campaign, a flat 0-0 DStv Premiership draw at home to Chippa United, then did not feature in their 2-1 away league defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns.
Ntseki was asked if Mdantsane was being held back to face his old team in the MTN8. The coach said the skilful playmaker with vision and an eye for a pass was seen as the right player tactically, in terms of Amakhosi’s gameplan, to come in for his first Chiefs start against the Citizens.
“We are a professional team and a team of professionals in our technical team and always give respect to our opponents and our players,” Ntseki said.
“By the way we brought Mdu Mdantsane to the club because of his qualities and we believe he is the missing link we need to have in the club.
“I think he has done very well since he came in. We did not play him last week because we wanted him to have the hunger coming into this game.
“In terms of our game plan he was that player we needed to start with and I think he had a good game in terms of his overall performance.
“We did our analysis [of City] and came up with a good plan and good preparation and that is why Mdu Mdantsane and the rest of the guys had a good game.”
Edson Castillo’s steely performance in central midfield, and winning goal, attracted the headlines from Chiefs’ win against City. The Venezuelan’s muscle in midfield, tactical awareness and distribution can bring much to a squad that, under their new head coach, has the pressured task of reversing eight seasons without a trophy.
Mdantsane showed he can provide an important link between midfield and attack with his skilful playmaking.
Chiefs return to league action travelling to Mbombela Stadium to meet TS Galaxy on Sunday (3pm).
