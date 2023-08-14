Soccer

Look at the keepers: Mokwena not concerned by Sundowns’ win margins

14 August 2023 - 10:56
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns' Teboho Mokoena competes for the ball with Keenan Pillips of Moroka Swallows in their MTN8 quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 12 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says he is not concerned about his team's slender wining margins at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Downs have won their first three matches of the new campaign, including edging Moroka Swallows 1-0 in Saturday's MTN8 semifinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The Brazilians return to DStv Premiership action as they host Lamontville Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe on Tuesday (5pm).

Their other two victories as the 2023-24 season gains momentum were in the league, both won by 2-1 margins, against Sekhukhune United away and Kaizer Chiefs at home.

“I think we're creating a lot of chances. The difference is that in preseason we scored the chances. Again [on Saturday], the man of the match was a goalkeeper [Daniel Akpeyi],” Mokwena said.

“Against Chiefs there was an impressive performance from a goalkeeper [Brandon Petersen], same against Sekhukhune [Badra Ali Sangaré].

“In three matches in a row the opposition goalkeeper is the one who really prevents us. It's not a lack of creating the chances and I struggle when people don't see that.

“As fans in South Africa we don't watch the 90 minutes, we look at the score. It's 2-1 or it's 1-0 and we think it reflects the match. It's the biggest mistake we make.”

Sundowns are seeking a record-extending seventh Premiership title in a season where they compete in a staggering six competitions, including Caf's new African Football League.

