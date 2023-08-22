Lebo Mothiba named, three Kaizer Chiefs players make cut, in Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named big Strasbourg striker Lebo Mothiba in his 36-player preliminary squad for next month’s friendlies against Namibia and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Three Kaizer Chiefs players — veteran left-back Sifiso Hlanti, centreback Given Msimango and forward Pule Mmodi — also made the cut.

This after Broos spurned players from Amakhosi in his last preliminary and final squad announcements in May for Bafana’s 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying shock of World Cup semifinalists Morocco at FNB Stadium in June.

Injury-plagued Mothiba has never had a call-up during Broos’ tenure and will be hoping to make the final squad.