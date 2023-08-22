‘Mailula’s dream was quite clear, he wants to play in Europe’: agent

“I think for Cassius when we showed and explored options [it was] to say the MLS is rising right now, and not only rising in terms of money coming into it — also in terms of the eyeballs on the league due to [Lionel] Messi joining [Inter Miami]. The numbers are just crazy.

“It then became easy working with a client who knows what they want, to say this option may not be the ultimate dream, but it could be a great gateway.”

Mailula scored 15 goals in all competitions last season, which saw him earn a Bafana call-up.

The player has said moving to the US was not an easy undertaking, but it was key for him to get out of his comfort zone in a bid to achieve his ultimate goal.

“It was not an easy decision to take, but I feel like I need to get out of my comfort zone, to explore, to get closer to Europe. This is the right decision for my career and for my family too,” he told Toronto FC’s website.

“It will help me a lot. Everything is top. The facility is good, the coaches are good, the players are also good, so it will help me to improve myself and go to the next level.”