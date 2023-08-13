Soccer

Lyle Foster ‘grateful’ after impressive EPL debut against Man City

13 August 2023 - 11:21 By Marc Strydom
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Lyle Foster of Burnley is challenged by Manuel Akanji and Rodri of Manchester City in their Premier League match at Turf Moor in Burnley on August 11 2023.
Lyle Foster of Burnley is challenged by Manuel Akanji and Rodri of Manchester City in their Premier League match at Turf Moor in Burnley on August 11 2023.
Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster said he was “grateful” for his Premier League debut, made against no less than last season's treble-winning European champions Manchester City on Friday night.

While Foster impressed in the game that kicked off the 2023-24 Premier League season, City's monster striker Erling Haaland was the star of the show with a brace in their 3-0 win.

“Grateful for my debut in the Premier League. We still have a lot to give, it’s only the start,” Foster wrote on Instagram.

Burney's Turf Moor home ground was packed for last season's League Championship winners' return to the Premier League.

While it was a tough evening out for Burnley, they were not entirely outplayed by Pep Guardiola's City, arguably the world's strongest club combination. Foster was one of the players who threatened and showed some promising touches as he started for manager Vincent Kompany's rookies, only being replaced by Nathan Redmond a minute into added time.

Erling Haaland scored a brilliant brace with Rodrigo also on target as Manchester City began the defence of our Premier League title in fine style with a hugely impressive 3-0 win at newly-promoted Burnley.

Burnley's next match away against Luton Town, which was scheduled for Saturday, was postponed after the Clarets refused to switch the game due to ongoing renovations at Kenilworth Road.

That means Foster's team only play again against Aston Villa at home on August 27.

In the Premier League era Burnley were first promoted from the 2009-10 season but relegated that campaign. They were promoted and relegated again in the 2014-15 season, and bounced back for six seasons from the 2016-17 season to their next relegation in 2021-22.

They have spent a total 47 seasons in England's top-flight.

Orlando Pirates youth product Foster joined Burnley for a record South African transfer fee in January and played 11 games in the Championship, scoring one goal, and four in the FA Cup in the second half of last season.

READ MORE

Themba Zwane is a ‘space navigator’: Mokwena after Sundowns’ win over Birds

Rulani Mokwena has shone the spotlight on his Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane after he scored the only goal that took Sundowns to the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

PODCAST | Burnley striker Lyle Foster on his battle with depression

Burnley and Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster has revealed his battles with depression, explaining how he was not coping with the pressures and ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Foster's Burnley boss Kompany gets web blowback for June 5 preseason start

Posts on social media have questioned the decision of Vincent Kompany, the manager of Lyle Foster’s club Burnley, to go back to preseason training ...
Sport
2 months ago

Why Lyle Foster was left out of Broos’ Bafana squad for Morocco qualifier

Lyle Foster was not snubbed by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for this month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco — he was left out ...
Sport
2 months ago

No Foster or Kaizer Chiefs player in Broos's Bafana preliminary squad

There was no place for any player from ailing Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs when Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named a 34-man preliminary squad for ...
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. France flyhalf Ntamack to have scan on knee as World Cup looms Rugby
  2. Riveiro makes plea to Orlando Pirates supporters on red-hot Zakhele Lepasa Soccer
  3. Lyle Foster ‘grateful’ after impressive EPL debut against Man City Soccer
  4. IN PICS | Rousing send-off for Springboks as they depart for Rugby World Cup Rugby
  5. Themba Zwane is a ‘space navigator’: Mokwena after Sundowns’ win over Birds Soccer

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later