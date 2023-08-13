Burnley's next match away against Luton Town, which was scheduled for Saturday, was postponed after the Clarets refused to switch the game due to ongoing renovations at Kenilworth Road.
That means Foster's team only play again against Aston Villa at home on August 27.
In the Premier League era Burnley were first promoted from the 2009-10 season but relegated that campaign. They were promoted and relegated again in the 2014-15 season, and bounced back for six seasons from the 2016-17 season to their next relegation in 2021-22.
They have spent a total 47 seasons in England's top-flight.
Orlando Pirates youth product Foster joined Burnley for a record South African transfer fee in January and played 11 games in the Championship, scoring one goal, and four in the FA Cup in the second half of last season.
Lyle Foster ‘grateful’ after impressive EPL debut against Man City
Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster said he was “grateful” for his Premier League debut, made against no less than last season's treble-winning European champions Manchester City on Friday night.
While Foster impressed in the game that kicked off the 2023-24 Premier League season, City's monster striker Erling Haaland was the star of the show with a brace in their 3-0 win.
“Grateful for my debut in the Premier League. We still have a lot to give, it’s only the start,” Foster wrote on Instagram.
Burney's Turf Moor home ground was packed for last season's League Championship winners' return to the Premier League.
While it was a tough evening out for Burnley, they were not entirely outplayed by Pep Guardiola's City, arguably the world's strongest club combination. Foster was one of the players who threatened and showed some promising touches as he started for manager Vincent Kompany's rookies, only being replaced by Nathan Redmond a minute into added time.
Erling Haaland scored a brilliant brace with Rodrigo also on target as Manchester City began the defence of our Premier League title in fine style with a hugely impressive 3-0 win at newly-promoted Burnley.
