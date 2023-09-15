Chiefs defender Given Msimango hopeful about earning spot in Bafana Afcon squad

The recent statements made by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos about Kaizer Chiefs players not being good enough to make his squad have not deterred Given Msimango’s hope of making the cut for the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) team next year.
Before he called up Pule Mmodi as a replacement for injured Themba Zwane, Broos hadn’t included any Chiefs players in his squad for friendlies against Namibia and Democratic Republic of Congo.
Broos' comments were not well received. He later said he didn't mean Chiefs players don't have the skills to be in the national team.
“People need to understand that everyone is entitled to their opinions and own observations about what they feel about footballers, clubs, whatever the case may be,” Msimango said.
“My job is to respect those opinions and if you understand yourself as an individual, you hold yourself to high standards. Where you are is where you deserve to be and that’s where you are going to strive.
“So for me it’s just to respect his observations and opinions and continue doing what I’m doing for the club and for myself and continue improving in every training session, showing up and doing my best,” he said.
“Everything you leave in the hands of God.”
Despite Chiefs enduring a tough start to the season, Msimango has been one of the shining lights for the Soweto giants.
The former TS Galaxy skipper, who joined Amakhosi ahead of the season, has formed a solid centre back pairing with Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, who joined around the same time from SuperSport United.
Msimango aims to continue performing well for Amakhosi, hoping to convince Broos that he should include him in the national team going forward and to the Afcon hosted by Ivory Coast in January.
“I think we have five months until the Afcon. Your performances will put you in the team,” Msimango said.
Keagan Dolly and Edmilson Dove close to return to play for Kaizer Chiefs
“No favours will be done, I believe. You cannot fool the South African population. They are huge lovers of the game, and your performances will definitely put you in the team come January.
“That’s what I’m focusing on and that’s what my goals are.”
Msimango will hope to put in another good shift when Amakhosi welcome Royal AM at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg for a DStv Premiership clash on Saturday (5.30pm).
Chiefs have done well recently, winning both their last league outings against AmaZulu FC and Stellenbosch FC.
But Royal are a team on the up and also won their last two outings.
