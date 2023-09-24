Pirates lose battle, win the war against Stellies to reach Moses Mabhida final

Orlando Pirates are set to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final despite their disappointing 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch FC in the semifinal second leg at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

The final will be held at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 7, the Premier Soccer League announced after Sunday's match.

Pirates progressed on the away goals rule as the tie ended 2-2 on aggregate over the 180 minutes as Iqraam Rayners’s 22-minute goal on Sunday was not enough to send Steve Barker's tough, competitive Stellenbosch through.

Even with another cup final to savour, Bucs coach Jose Riveiro might be concerned with the side’s recent run of results as they have now suffered three successive defeats in different tournaments.