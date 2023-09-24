Soccer

Pirates lose battle, win the war against Stellies to reach Moses Mabhida final

24 September 2023 - 17:23 By Sithembiso Dindi at Orlando Stadium
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Sandile Mthethwa of Orlando Pirates challenges Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC in their 2023 MTN8 semifinal second =eg match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto in Sunday.
Sandile Mthethwa of Orlando Pirates challenges Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC in their 2023 MTN8 semifinal second =eg match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto in Sunday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates are set to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final despite their disappointing 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch FC in the semifinal second leg at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

The final will be held at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 7, the Premier Soccer League announced after Sunday's match.

Pirates progressed on the away goals rule as the tie ended 2-2 on aggregate over the 180 minutes as Iqraam Rayners’s 22-minute goal on Sunday was not enough to send Steve Barker's tough, competitive Stellenbosch through.

Even with another cup final to savour, Bucs coach Jose Riveiro might be concerned with the side’s recent run of results as they have now suffered three successive defeats in different tournaments.

Pirates lost to Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana in the first leg of their Caf Champions League second preliminary round ties and to Sundowns in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday, both also by 1-0 scorelines.

Bucs' advantage from having won the first leg 2-1 in Cape Town thanks to Deon Hotto's added-time strike Stellies needed to win by a cushion of two goals or more to reach the final.

The Sea Robbers were notable without Nkosinathi Sibisi and Thabang Monare with their spots being handed to Sandile Mthethwa and Siphelo Baloni.

Pirates also welcomed attacking midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo back after he was suspended for the midweek game against Sundowns.

As expected, the Buccaneers dominated the match in Soweto with Stellenbosch subjected to defending for most of the game.

Pirates created plenty of opportunities in the opening half, but their lack of accuracy and poor decision-making let them down.

Though Stellies did not create many chances, they looked dangerous when they did run with the ball, mostly via Rayners and Antonio van Wyk upfront.

Rayners broke the deadlock on 22 minutes with a strike from outside the box that deflected on Pirates’ forward Zakhele Lepasa to find the back of the net.

Stellies were able to keep Pirates at bay for the first half though the Buccaneers might feel hard done-by at some of referee Thando Ndzandzeka’s decisions.

Bucs appealed for penalties twice in the opening 45 minutes when star player Monnapule Saleng was brought down inside Stellenbosch’s box and another for a handball.

In search of the equaliser and to restore the aggregate lead, Riveiro replaced Saleng with Lesedi Kapinga before the start of the second half.

Though Pirates continued to enjoy the greater share of dominance their play lacked energy and the players had no sense of urgency with the team a goal down.

Bucs improved to an extent after the introduction of industrious Miguel Timm, who replaced Baloni in the middle of the park, and Bandile Shandu for Thabiso Monyane.

But they couldn’t translate their dominance to goals.

READ MORE

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says Stellies will still be tough even without Mthethwa

Though Sibongiseni Mthethwa was an important figure for Stellenbosch FC, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro doesn’t expect the Winelands outfit to be ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mokwena ‘overwhelmed by emotions’ after Sundowns beat Chiefs to reach final

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena had every right to gloat or blow his trumpet as loud as he wanted but chose instead to be humble in victory ...
Sport
8 hours ago

‘It’s very clear it was a penalty’: Chiefs coach Ntseki feels robbed by ref

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki feels his side did more than enough to book their spot in the MTN8 final, and that referee Luxolo Badi’s hotly ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Shalulile's first half brace helps Sundowns edge Chiefs, book spot in MTN8 final

The away goals rule of these two-legged affairs are about tiny margins and Kaizer Chiefs found out the harsh way if they didn't know it already.
Sport
1 day ago

Top European coaches admire and copy Sundowns, says Rulani Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says their dominant performances in the Premier Soccer League have turned top European coaches into admirers.
Sport
3 days ago

‘Pirates didn’t lose against Sundowns but against the ref’ — outcry over 'controversial' penalty

Orlando Pirates supporters were unhappy after the side lost on home turf against Mamelodi Sundowns through a penalty 12 minutes into the game at ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Pirates lose battle, win the war against Stellies to reach Moses Mabhida final Soccer
  2. Boks v Ireland: beautiful brutality in the City of Love Rugby
  3. Spurs get draw at Gunners, Liverpool blunt Hammers, Villa down Chelsea Soccer
  4. Sexton backs Boks’ battling Libbok Rugby
  5. Springbok player ratings against Ireland Rugby

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...