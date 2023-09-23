Shalulile's first half brace helps Sundowns edge Chiefs, book spot in MTN8 final

Kekana and Lebusa were the only changes to the team that narrowly beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 during the week at Orlando Stadium where they registered their seventh league win in succession.
On the side of Chiefs, Ntseki tinkered with the team a bit as he promised during the week with four changes to the team that lost 1-0 to SuperSport United during the week in Polokwane.
Brandon Petersen, who had a poor afternoon, regained his place between the poles to replace Itumeleng Khune while Reeve Frosler was preferred to Zitha Kwinika to freshen up his defence.
Up front, Ntseki recalled Tebogo Potsane and Pule Mmodi for Christian Saile and Jasond Gonzalez hoping they would provide a different dimension to his attack.
Sundowns went into this clash with their spirits sky high after an impressive run of nine wins and one draw in all competitions this season where they have been ruthless, scoring 20 goals.
On the other hand, Chiefs have blown hot and cold as they are sitting in eighth spot on the DStv Premiership standings with two wins and draws and three losses having left them with eight points from seven outings.
Ntseki arrived in Atteridgeville under immense pressure after he needed police to escort back to the dressing room at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane after the 1-0 league loss to SuperSport United during the week.
To make things even more pressing for Chiefs, they came into this match on an undesirable run of three matches without a win that includes two draws and a loss in all competitions.
There is no time to rest for Sundowns as attention turns to the bread and butter business of the DStv Premiership where they host Stellenbosch at the same venue on Wednesday.
It is the same for Chiefs who have a trip to Durban where they are hosting Sekhukhune in their next game where they will be looking to get back to winning ways.
Sundowns got off to a flying start when Peter Shalulile opened the scoring after ten seconds when Chiefs goalkeeper Petersen failed to clear a back pass from Ashley du Preez after kickoff.
Du Preez played a pass back to Peterson but Shalulile pressed the Chiefs goalkeeper and managed to put the ball it into an empty net from an awkward angle in the opening minute.
Shalulile's first half brace helps Sundowns edge Chiefs, book spot in MTN8 final
Image: Gallo Images
The away goals rule of these two-legged affairs are about tiny margins and Kaizer Chiefs found out the harsh way if they didn't know it already.
As the aggregate score of 3-2 suggests, there was little that separated these rivals who produced more than 180 minutes of absorbing football over the two legs.
It was anyone's guess who was taking this match, which was illuminated by a brace from Peter Shalulile, a consolation by Ashley du Preez and a blunder by Brandon Petersen, as the clock ticked deep into the five minutes of added time.
All Chiefs needed was a goal to progress on away goals rule but it was not to be as Sundowns managed to hold on and secure safe passage to the final against the winner of the match between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch on Sunday.
They played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the FNB Stadium two weeks ago and Sundowns did enough to edge Chiefs 2-1 at a sold-out and bouncing Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
It will be hard to take for Chiefs who are now on a four-match winless streak but fortunately their coach Molefi Ntseki did not need police escort to make his way back to the change rooms.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was forced into making changes at the back with Grant Kekana and Mosa Lebusa coming in to replace suspended Khuliso Mudau and Mothobi Mvala.
Sold-out signs go up for crunch clash between Sundowns and Chiefs
The goal turned out to be significant even for the statisticians as it turned out to be the second quickest goal in the Premier League (PSL) after the nine seconds by Aleni Lebyane of Free State Stars against Santos in 2010.
It was for the second time in less than a week that Chiefs conceded an early goal as SuperSport United breached their defence after two minutes by Terence Dzvukamanja during their 1-0 defeat in Polokwane.
Chiefs got a break just after the half-hour mark when Du Preez showed Lebusa a clean pair of heels but his shot in anger flew over the crossbar and he got it right later with the much-needed equaliser.
Chiefs got back in the game after 33 minutes when Du Preez showed nerves of steel to beat Ronwen Williams from the penalty spot after Badi judged Sipho Mbule to have handled the ball in the box.
Chiefs' resurgence did not make Mokwena happy and he made an early walk back to the dressing room immediately as the fourth official Buhlebendalo Jobela displayed four added minutes on the clock.
Chiefs' hard work was undone in the dying minutes of the half as Ribeiro got the better of Frosler and he laid a clever ball on the head of unmarked Shalulile who registered his brace to give Sundowns a slight advantage that they held on to.
