‘It’s very clear it was a penalty’: Chiefs coach Ntseki feels robbed by ref

Chiefs turn their focus back to the DStv Premiership when they host Sekhukhune United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki feels his side did more than enough to book their spot in the MTN8 final and that referee Luxolo Badi’s hotly contested late penalty decision robbed Amakhosi of that outcome against Mamelodi Sundowns.
Chiefs’ mission to end their eight-season trophy drought was prolonged when they suffered a 2-1 second leg defeat in the second leg of their semifinal against Downs at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday, making for a slender 3-2 aggregate defeat.
Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile scored a first-half brace (first minute and fourth minute of added time) while Ashley Du Preez’s 34th-minute penalty turned out to be just a consolation for the Glamour Boys.
But Amakhosi were denied what appeared a clear penalty in the dying minutes of the game by Badi.
Mduduzi Mdantsane was kicked from behind by Sundowns’ Thapelo Maseko in Masandawana’s box, in full view of Badi and his assistant but the officials did not act.
A late goal by Chiefs would have seen them proceed on the away goals rule.
“I think we are all aware that we were supposed to be given a penalty and that penalty was to be a 2-2 [away] score,” Ntseki said.
“Towards the end of the game we had so many corner kicks, and when you are getting corner kicks it means you are putting pressure on the opponents.
Chiefs turn their focus back to the DStv Premiership when they host Sekhukhune United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
