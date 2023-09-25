Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has apologised after the province lost its bid to host the 2023 MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns to Durban.
The coastal city’s iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium was again confirmed as the venue for the highly anticipated climax of the lucrative tournament by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Sunday.
The venue will play host for the fourth time in a row, having staged the 2020, 2021 and last year’s final.
This year's final will take place on October 7.
Lesufi was quoted by media earlier this year as saying he wants the province to host all major sporting events.
“I am truly sorry Gauteng that we lost the bid to host the #MTN8Final,” Lesufi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“We gave it our best. It is just that some of our municipalities don’t value the importance of hosting football.
“They become difficult and charge clubs and the PSL unreasonable amounts, forgetting teams and PSL have options. We will try to remedy this situation. #GrowingGautengTogether is non-negotiable.”
‘Some municipalities don’t value the importance of hosting football’: Lesufi on losing MTN8 final to Durban
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Lesufi went on to share how Durban keeps pipping other potential hosts for big sporting events as the MTN8 final will head to the Zulu Kingdom for the fifth time in the past six editions.
The last time the competition was staged outside of Durban was in 2019 when Orlando Stadium hosted.
“It’s massive business especially for our hotels, taxi industry and retail stores, especially grocery stores and clothing stores, and food the industry. Our malls get support as well,” Lesufi said.
“When you bid, you need to be sure your bid supports the teams. Do we make the stadium free? We don’t and Durban does. Accommodation and travel of the teams, escort services (we charge this, and Durban doesn’t) JOC services (we charge abnormal prices), traffic management, safety costs, and so on.”
Gauteng recently hosted the 2023 Nedbank Cup between Pirates and Sekhukhune United at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria, where the Soweto giants reigned supreme over their rivals.
