Chiefs' chips are seriously down as Cape Town City rub in the salt

Excuse the pun, but the chips are down for Kaizer Chiefs.

Chiefs, who launched a potato chip range during the week, lost 1-0 to Cape Town City during their lukewarm DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium in a result that is certainly going draw ridicule from rival supporters.

As a result of their defeat, their first at home this season after two draws and as many wins, Amakhosi have dropped to seventh on the log standings and they may be overtaken on Wednesday.

Chiefs may be leapfrogged by Sekhukhune United, Polokwane City and AmaZulu who are breathing down their neck on the table and are in action on Wednesday before the Fifa international window.

For City and their coach Eric Tinkler, this is their second successive win and it will help them with momentum as they continue to solidify a place in the top half of the table.

Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki made two changes to the team that Sekhukhune United 2-1 in their last league match last week with veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune replacing Brandon Petersen.

Elsewhere, Ntseki started with new recruit Sibongiseni Mthethwa to operate in the defensive midfield role and he came in for George Matlou who has been preferred in recent matches.

For Tinkler, he rang five changes to the team that comprehensively beat Cape Town Spurs 3-1 with Thabo Mokeke coming in for March van Heerden and Lorenzo Gordinho in defence.

Elsewhere, Tshegofatso Nyama replaced Taahir Goedeman, Relebogile Mokhuoane came in for Darwin Gonzalez while up front Jaeden Rhodes made way for Thabiso Kutumela.

Chiefs created more of the early chances with Pule Mmodi, Ashley du Preez and Christian Saile but they could not breach the City defence where Thamsanqa Mkhize, Gordinho and Mokeke operated.

City also had their moments on the attack with Tshegofatso Nyama, Thabiso Kutumela and Khanyisa Mayo but they could not beat Chiefs' veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

City’s best chance came shortly before the break when Mayo’s point-blank header went agonisingly wide of the upright after he connected with a cross from Mkhize.

City opened the scoring after 57 minutes when Mayo found the back of the net with a close-range header after he got a clever cross from substitute attacker Darwin Gonzalez.

For the opening goal, Gonzalez found space on the left side of the field from where he delivered a delightful pass that found Mayo, who got the better of Edmilson Dove before he headed the ball into an empty net.

Chiefs tried to force an equaliser in the closing stages but City held on for this crucial victory that sees them move up to fifth on the log.