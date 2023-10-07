Soccer

Banyana overpower Madagascar to register first win of Cosafa Women’s Championship

07 October 2023 - 17:14
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Banyana Banyana defender Ayesha Moosa tries to control the ball under pressure from Helisoa Randrianarivelo of Madagascar during their Cosafa Women's Championship at Dobsonville Stadium.
Image: COSAFA

A brace by Samkelisiwe Selana helped Banyana Banyana to a 3-1 win over Madagascar in their 2023 Cosafa Women’s Championship clash at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday. 

This was a good recovery by Banyana who got the tournament off to a disappointing start with a 4-3 defeat by Malawi on Wednesday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville. 

It was not a polished performance by this second-string Banyana side but coach Desiree Ellis has time to work on their deficiencies as the next outing is against Eswatini on Tuesday. 

Banyana took the lead after 14 minutes from a well-taken penalty that was easily converted by attacker Thubelihle Shamase for her second goal of the tournament. 

Referee Nuusiku Vistoria pointed to the spot after Madagascar goalkeeper Anastasie Soanarivo floored an advancing Tshegofatso Motlogelwa in the box and Shamase stood up to put the ball into an empty net. 

Madagascar equalised three minutes before the halftime break when attacker Anjarasoa Velomanantsolo outjumped Banyana defender Ayesha Moosa in the box to powerfully head home. 

For the equaliser, Veronique Raharimalala delivered a well-taken corner kick and the ball landed on the head of Velomanantsolo who rose the highest to beat Banyana goalkeeper Katlego Moletsane. 

Banyana took the lead again after 65 minutes with a delightful shot from substitute attacker Selana who curled the ball away from Soanarivo who moved out of her line. 

Banyana put this match to bed after 78 minutes when Selana pounced from close range for her second goal of the match, after she connected with a well-taken cross from Nicole Michael. 

Madagascar, who lost their opening match 2-1 to Eswatini on Wednesday, will be under pressure to get to winning ways when they take on Malawi in their next game next week at UJ Soweto Stadium. 

READ MORE

