Banyana overpower Madagascar to register first win of Cosafa Women’s Championship
A brace by Samkelisiwe Selana helped Banyana Banyana to a 3-1 win over Madagascar in their 2023 Cosafa Women’s Championship clash at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.
This was a good recovery by Banyana who got the tournament off to a disappointing start with a 4-3 defeat by Malawi on Wednesday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.
It was not a polished performance by this second-string Banyana side but coach Desiree Ellis has time to work on their deficiencies as the next outing is against Eswatini on Tuesday.
Banyana took the lead after 14 minutes from a well-taken penalty that was easily converted by attacker Thubelihle Shamase for her second goal of the tournament.
Referee Nuusiku Vistoria pointed to the spot after Madagascar goalkeeper Anastasie Soanarivo floored an advancing Tshegofatso Motlogelwa in the box and Shamase stood up to put the ball into an empty net.
